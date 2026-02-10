PDTRA, JICA Discuss Strategic Tourism Plan And Sustainable Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Feb 10 (Petra) - Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat met with Takafumi Ueda, Senior Advisor for Private Sector Development at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in Jordan, to discuss ways to develop Petra's strategic tourism plan under the JICA-supported program and review the implementation steps for the third phase of the project.The meeting, attended by Yazan Mahadin, Commissioner of Petra Archeology Park and Tourism, addressed the preparation of a comprehensive marketing plan for Petra, focusing on highlighting diverse tourist experiences and producing promotional materials to extend visitor stays and enhance the quality of the tourism experience.Braizat emphasized the importance of linking tourism development with local communities in the six population centers within the region to achieve direct economic returns and provide sustainable employment opportunities, stressing that the plan must be based on principles of sustainability and the preservation of the site's historical and cultural value.For his part, Ueda reaffirmed JICA's commitment to supporting the Petra Authority's efforts to develop sustainable tourism, empower local communities, and provide a comprehensive tourism model integrating heritage, culture, and nature.Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to implement the project outcomes and develop a marketing plan that highlights Petra's unique features and strengthens its presence on the global tourism map.