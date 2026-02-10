Macron Urges EU To Use 'Greenland Moment' To Push Reforms

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Europe should brace for more moments of US hostility, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned, and should treat what he called the "Greenland moment" as a wake-up call to push through long-delayed reforms to strengthen the bloc's global power.

In an interview with several European newspapers, the French leader said that the European Union should not mistake a lull in tensions with Washington for a lasting shift despite a pause in US threats over Greenland, trade and technology.

Macron urged EU leaders to use a summit in a Belgian castle Thursday to inject fresh energy into economic reforms to bolster the bloc's competitiveness and strengthen its ability to stand up to China and the United States on the world stage.

"When there's a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn't bow down or try to reach a settlement," Macron warned in an interview with several European publications including France's *Le Monde, English language publications *The Economist and *The Financial Times, and Germany's *Suddeutsche Zeitung. "We've tried that strategy for months. It's not working.”

Macron said the Trump administration was being "openly anti-European" and seeking the EU's "dismemberment".

He said he anticipated further tensions with the Trump administration, including over Europe's regulation of digital technology.

"The US will, in the coming months – that's certain - ttack us over digital regulation," Macron added, warning of potential US import tariffs from US President Donald Trump should the EU use its Digital Services Act to control tech companies.

Europe needed to be more resilient in the face of a double challenge from the United States and China, Macron said.

"We have the Chinese tsunami on the trade front, and we have minute-by-minute instability on the American side. These two crises amount to a profound shock – a rupture for Europeans," he continued.

Macron, whose second term finishes in spring 2027, renewed his call for the EU to embark on more common borrowing to help the bloc of 27 nations invest at scale and challenge the hegemony of the US dollar.

"World markets are increasingly wary of the US dollar. They're looking at alternatives. Let's offer them European debt," Macron said, adding that Europe's democratic institutions were a major asset for investors at a time when the US was "drifting away from the rule of law".

The EU used joint debt in 2020 to re-boot the European economy after the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, but French attempts to make such tools permanent have faced stiff resistance from Germany and other more frugal northern member states.

Thursday's summit will include discussions around French-led plans for a "Made in Europe” strategy that would set minimum requirements for European content in locally manufactured goods.

The approach has split EU countries and alarmed automakers.

"For me, the economic strategy to make our Europe a power lies in what I call protection, which is not protectionism, but rather European preference," Macron said.

He said the European Union's public and private investment needed around €1.2tn ($1.4tn) per year, including green and digital technologies, defence and security.

