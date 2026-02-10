Professional Water Treatment Chemicals Are Available From Smedic.

MENAFN - GetNews) About us

Smedic Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2011. It is a comprehensive environmental protection enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and technical services, with water treatment chemicals as its core. It provides customers with high-quality products and customized solutions.

Comprehensive High-Quality Product Range

General water treatment chemicals

Denitrification: sodium acetate (solid/liquid), glucose, complex carbon source;

Phosphorus removal: PAC (solid/liquid), polyferric chloride (solid/liquid), ferric chloride, aluminum sulfate, composite iron and aluminum salt flocculants;

Flocculant sludge dewatering: PAM, iron and aluminum salts;

Disinfection: Sodium hypochlorite, oxygen-based disinfectants, chlorine-based disinfectants;

Others: Sodium hydroxide, sodium carbonate, alcohols, organic acids.

Patented chemicals/environmental protection agents

High-efficiency flocculant, fluoride remover, deep phosphorus remover, membrane cleaning scale inhibitor, oxidant, sub-phosphorus remover, ammonia nitrogen remover, defoamer, demulsifier, landscape river and lake restoration material

Our national presence

We have been dedicated to manufacturing water treatment chemical for 13 years and have established seven major product series, including municipal sewage, industrial wastewater, sludge treatment, landscape and black-and-odorous water bodies, tap water, membrane chemicals, and circulating water systems, offering over 80 different products.

We have established multiple self-owned production bases in Hebei, Guizhou, Shaanxi and other regions, and have set up more than ten OEM agency factories and warehousing and logistics bases in Shandong, Shanxi, Anhui, Guangxi, Sichuan, and other regions. Our annual production capacity of water treatment chemicals exceeds 1 million tons.

Our business and service network covers over 20 provinces across the country. Our projects involve more than 600 urban sewage treatment plants, with a sewage treatment capacity of over 20 million tons per day. We are a leading enterprise in the Chinese high-end environmental protection water treatment chemicals niche market.