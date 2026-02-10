Universal Adhesive Patch For CGM And Insulin Pump, Waterproof Breathable Transparent Patch, Pre-Cut Tape, CGM Protection, Skin-Friendly Patch For 10-14 Days

MENAFN - GetNews) Waterproof & Reinforced Defense – Pair it with your CGM Blood Glucose Monitoring Sensor or TruSteel Infusion Kit while showering, bathing, exercising or swimming without worry. Protect your CGM sensor from collisions.

Compatible with CGM sensors and insulin pumps – ideal for users of closed loop systems. Suitable for Medtronic MiniMed 640G 780G 670G 770G 630G pumps and infusion sets.

Strong Adhesion – Universal CGM patch holds the sensor firmly on the skin for 10 to 14 days to use - Simplify your daily routine by separating the adhesive patch from the CGM sensor, ensuring no sticky residue on the sensor. Additionally, you can read from the tape as easily as usual.

Highly Breathable – The Universal CGM Sensor and Insulin Pump Patch is made from highly elastic material, providing you with unparalleled protection and excellent breathability.





