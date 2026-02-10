SFT Dual Screen Pos Terminal SFN80 Upgraded To GMS Certified Android 14

MENAFN - GetNews) SFT recently made a successful upgrading on SFN80 Android OS and processer,The upgraded version is expected to improve the performance and efficiency of point-of-sale transactions, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to streamline operations. SFN80P is all in one Payment Pos Terminal withIt is equipped with a powerful 2.0GHz Octa-core processor, ensuring it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously without compromising speed and performance.











Main configurations: ● Android 1 4 ● Quad-Core 2.0 Ghz ● RAM 4GB +ROM 64 GB Memory ● 8 Inch main display and 2.4-inch customized display ● 1D/2D barcode scanner ● Bluetooth 5.0, GPS built-in ● Fast speed built in thermal printer ● 6400mAh 100% pure lithium cobalt and Official GMS Certificated A highlight of the SFTN80P is its dual-screen function, which enhances customer interaction and engagement during transactions. This Mobile Cashier terminal is equipped with 58mm*50mm paper roll and 80mm as optional, support different printing ways, and printing speed up to 90mm/s which maximum shorten customer waiting time. Also it supports multiple payment methods such as QR Code payment, NFC contactless card payment etc.







SFN80P Handheld mobile cashier scanner is widely used in Tax registration, restaurant, supermarket, ticket and parking system, Lottery and different payment solutions.





