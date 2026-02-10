Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SFT Dual Screen Pos Terminal SFN80 Upgraded To GMS Certified Android 14


2026-02-10 03:08:26
(MENAFN- GetNews) SFT recently made a successful upgrading on SFN80 Android OS and processer, P ortable 8 Inch 4G D ual S creen M obile cashier pos scanner. The upgraded version is expected to improve the performance and efficiency of point-of-sale transactions, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to streamline operations. SFN80P is all in one Payment Pos Terminal with Newest Android 14 OS with GMS certified. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0GHz Octa-core processor, ensuring it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously without compromising speed and performance.

Main configurations: ● Android 1 4 ● Quad-Core 2.0 Ghz ● RAM 4GB +ROM 64 GB Memory 8 Inch main display and 2.4-inch customized display 1D/2D barcode scanner Bluetooth 5.0, GPS built-in Fast speed built in thermal printer ● 6400mAh 100% pure lithium cobalt and Official GMS Certificated A highlight of the SFTN80P is its dual-screen function, which enhances customer interaction and engagement during transactions. This Mobile Cashier terminal is equipped with 58mm*50mm paper roll and 80mm as optional, support different printing ways, and printing speed up to 90mm/s which maximum shorten customer waiting time. Also it supports multiple payment methods such as QR Code payment, NFC contactless card payment etc.



SFN80P Handheld mobile cashier scanner is widely used in Tax registration, restaurant, supermarket, ticket and parking system, Lottery and different payment solutions.



MENAFN10022026003238003268ID1110723269



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search