What Is Insert Medals? The Ultimate Guide To Custom Insert Medals
|Feature
|Insert Medals
|Full Metal/Die-Cast Medals
|Production Time
|1–2 weeks
|3–5 weeks
|Cost
|Lower
|Higher
|Weight
|Lightweight
|Heavier
|Customization
|High
|High, but more expensive
|Durability
|Moderate
|Very durable
|Ideal for
|Small to medium batches
|Large batches or premium awards
Comparison: Insert Medals vs Traditional Medals
Insert medals offer a smart balance between affordability, customization, and speed, making them a top choice for many event organizers worldwide.
Why Choose Custom Insert Medals?
(1) Highly Customizable: Logos, photos, or text can be printed or engraved.
(2) Fast Turnaround: Pre-made frames reduce production time.
(3) Cost-Effective: Avoids mold fees while maintaining quality.
(4) Flexible Sizes & Shapes: Round, star, shield, large or small inserts.
(5) Professional Appearance: Epoxy-domed inserts offer glossy, durable finishes.
(6) Branding & Marketing: Personalized inserts boost brand visibility.
(7) Motivational Impact Customized medals enhance recipient engagement and satisfaction.
Types of Custom Insert Medals
-
Full-Color Printed: Vibrant designs, photographic quality.
Epoxy-Dome: Glossy, durable finish.
Metal: Laser-engraved, premium feel.
Glitter/ Holographic: Popular in children's and dance competitions.
Luxury/Specialty Materials: Gold/silver plating, resin, gemstone inlays.
Seasonal/Holiday Designs: Christmas, Halloween, or summer-themed inserts.
Trending Styles: Vibrant epoxy-domes, holographic and metallic finishes.
Choosing the Best Insert Medals
(1) Materia: Zinc alloy, iron, aluminum, or plastic
(2) Insert Size & Style: Typically 1”–2” discs
(3) Ribbon Options: Printed, striped, full-color sublimated
(4) Eco-Friendly Options: Recycled metals, biodegradable inserts, eco-friendly printing
(5) Add-Ons: Premium packaging, back engraving, personalized ribbons
(6) Technology: Digital printing, UV printing, and laser engraving enable intricate designs, photographic-quality inserts, and fast production.
What Materials Are Needed to Produce Custom Insert Medals?
Custom insert medals require high-quality materials to ensure durability, shine, and a professional appearance.
(1) Medal Base
Zinc alloy: Ideal for 3D designs and detailed logos.
Iron: Affordable for bulk wholesale medals.
Brass: Premium choice for Olympic-style replicas.
(2) Plating Layer
Enhances appearance and corrosion resistance.
There are Shiny gold, silver, bronze, Antique gold/silver/bronze and Matte finishes for a modern look.
(3) Custom Printed Insert
There are Full-color aluminum sheets, Laminated photo paper, PET or PVC substrates
And Epoxy dome-coated resin inserts
(4) Protective Epoxy Dome
Protects colors from fading and scratching, adding depth and gloss.
(5) Ribbon Loops & Assembly Components
There are Metal eyelets, Jump rings and Ribbon loops for secure attachment
Proper material selection ensures your medals are vivid, durable, and wholesale-ready.
Trends in Custom Insert Medals
(1) Vibrant epoxy-dome inserts
(2) Holographic and glitter designs
(3) Personalized school and corporate awards
(4) Integration with digital platforms (QR codes, online sharing)
(5) Collectible and limited-edition medals
(6) Quality Assurance & After-Sales Service
Who Should Use Custom Insert Medals
(1) Target Users: Schools, sports teams, event organizers, corporations, community clubs, non-profits, race directors
(2) Event Applications: Sports competitions, academic awards, marathons, charity runs, corporate ceremonies, dance competitions
(3) Customer Preferences: Personalized logos, photos, or achievements drive demand
(4) International Market: Popular globally; manufacturers can cater to export clients with multilingual customization and shipping compliance
Do Custom Insert Medals Come with Ribbons?
Yes. Most orders include standard 1" V-neck ribbons, ready for immediate distribution.
Custom options:
-
Full-color sublimation ribbons with logos, event names, or gradient patterns
Jump rings, swivel clips, or custom loops for attachment
Premium packaging with gift boxes for Olympic medal–style designs
Notes:
-
Standard ribbons do not affect production time
Custom ribbons may add 1–3 days
Providing ribbons ensures medals are ready-to-use and enhances buyer satisfaction
How Much Does an Insert Medal Cost?
As a leading OEM/ODM insert medal manufacturer in China, one of the most common questions we receive from global wholesalers, event organizers, and custom award brands is: “How much does an insert medal actually cost?”
The price of an insert medal is not fixed. It depends on several production, material, and customization factors. Below is a clear breakdown to help buyers understand how the cost is structured.
(1)Order Quantity - The Largest Cost Factor
The unit price of insert medals decreases as your order quantity increases. Large-volume production allows factories to:
-
Improve overall manufacturing efficiency
Reduce machine setup time and labor costs
Lower raw material costs through bulk purchasing
Spread fixed expenses (electricity, rent, machine wear, packaging materials)
In short: Higher quantity = Lower cost per medal. This is why wholesalers and events often choose to place bigger, less frequent orders.
(2) Medal Size - More Material, Higher Price
Insert medals typically come in 50mm and 70mm sizes two sizes have become industry standards because they balance cost, weight, and ease of production.
-
50mm medals require less metal and smaller insert plates → lower cost
70mm medals use more material and larger printing/insert components → higher cost.
On average, 70mm medals cost 20%–40% more than 50mm medals.
(3)Customization Level - Standard vs. Fully Custom
Although insert medals follow a standard structure, various customization options affect pricing:
-
Custom border shapes (round, shield, star, etc.)
Electroplating types (bright gold, silver, bronze, antique finishes, dual plating)
Custom full-color insert design (UV printing, embossed effects, metallic-look inserts)
Ribbon upgrades (custom printed ribbon, woven ribbon, special colors)
Packaging choices (OPP bag, blister box, velvet box, custom gift box)
Some suppliers also charge a setup fee to cover machine adjustment and production prep Western suppliers may charge US$20–30 per setup, China factories generally offer lower or waived setup fees based on order quantity.
FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: What materials are used?
A: Zinc alloy, iron, aluminum, plastic; inserts can be printed, epoxy-domed, or metal.
Q2: Can I design my own insert?
A: Yes, logos, photos, and text are fully customizable.
Q3: How fast can bulk orders ship?
A: Days rather than weeks, thanks to pre-made frames and digital printing.
Q4: Are insert medals eco-friendly?
A: Some use recycled metals, biodegradable materials, and eco-friendly printing.
Q5: Are they cost-effective?
A: Yes, avoiding mold fees and enabling large-volume production.
Q6: Can they be exported internationally?
A: Absolutely, with multilingual customization and international shipping support.
By learning what insert medals are and why they may be so popular, you can now make a decision on whether they are just right for you. Whether for schools, corporate events, sports leagues, charity, or luxury ceremonies, insert medals offer the perfect balance of quality, customization, and value.
