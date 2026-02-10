What Is Insert Medals? The Ultimate Guide to Custom Insert Medals

But what is insert medals, and why are custom insert medals increasingly chosen over traditional medals? This comprehensive guide covers everything from materials, design trends, production processes, applications, and market insights to customer preferences, premium options, and frequently asked questions.

What is Insert Medal?

Insert medals feature a central recessed area where a custom insert-printed, epoxy-domed, or laser-engraved-is placed.

An insert medal refers to a metal medal that includes a custom-designed insert-usually a printed emblem or artwork-securely placed within a recessed area on one side of the medal. Although people often call it a“sticker,” insert medals are engineered to be just as durable and reliable as traditional solid-metal medals.

The insert itself is produced using premium vinyl material, which offers far better strength, color retention, and water resistance than standard paper-based stickers. Your logo, event theme, or full-color artwork is printed onto this vinyl surface. After printing, the insert is sealed with a clear protective epoxy dome. This transparent dome enhances gloss, protects the print from daily friction, and ensures long-term durability.

Advantages of Custom Insert Medals

(1) Fast Production

Insert medals can be produced much quicker than fully die-cast or wooden medals. Once your design is approved, production can often be completed in 1 week, making them ideal for last-minute events or tight deadlines.

(2) Budget-Friendly

Because insert medals use less material and do not require custom moulds, they are cost-effective for small to medium batch orders. For example, if you order fewer than 150 pieces, insert medals are often the most economical choice without sacrificing visual impact.

(3) Highly Customizable

Even at a lower cost, you can customize:



Medal finish and size

Insert artwork or logo

Ribbon color or custom-printed ribbons Decorative elements such as stars, laurel wreaths, or event-specific designs

(4) Lightweight and Versatile

Insert medals are lighter than traditional medals, which makes them easier to ship and more comfortable to wear, especially for children's events or large-scale tournaments.

(5) Ideal for Various Events

Insert medals are perfect for:



School sports competitions

Corporate awards

Charity events and fun runs Community tournaments and local clubs

(6) Perfect for Bulk Wholesale Buyers

Distributors, award stores, and resellers love customized blank insert medals, which allow them to stock the frames and add their own inserts locally. This is why global wholesalers search for customized blank insert medals suppliers-and why we are a preferred factory partner.

Disadvantages of Custom Insert Medals

(1) Less durable than metal or wooden medals long-term.

(2) Not the fastest or cheapest option for big quantity orders of medals

(3) More difficult to recycle.

(4) with fewer customization options than metal or wooden medals.