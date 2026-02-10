Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What Is Insert Medals? The Ultimate Guide To Custom Insert Medals


2026-02-10
(MENAFN- GetNews) Insert medals are among the most popular award styles in sports events, corporate recognition programs, schools, and community competitions. Their customizable design, affordable cost, and versatility make them ideal for organizations looking for personalized awards.

But what is insert medals, and why are custom insert medals increasingly chosen over traditional medals? This comprehensive guide covers everything from materials, design trends, production processes, applications, and market insights to customer preferences, premium options, and frequently asked questions.

What is Insert Medal?

Insert medals feature a central recessed area where a custom insert-printed, epoxy-domed, or laser-engraved-is placed.

An insert medal refers to a metal medal that includes a custom-designed insert-usually a printed emblem or artwork-securely placed within a recessed area on one side of the medal. Although people often call it a“sticker,” insert medals are engineered to be just as durable and reliable as traditional solid-metal medals.

The insert itself is produced using premium vinyl material, which offers far better strength, color retention, and water resistance than standard paper-based stickers. Your logo, event theme, or full-color artwork is printed onto this vinyl surface. After printing, the insert is sealed with a clear protective epoxy dome. This transparent dome enhances gloss, protects the print from daily friction, and ensures long-term durability.

Advantages of Custom Insert Medals

(1) Fast Production

Insert medals can be produced much quicker than fully die-cast or wooden medals. Once your design is approved, production can often be completed in 1 week, making them ideal for last-minute events or tight deadlines.

(2) Budget-Friendly

Because insert medals use less material and do not require custom moulds, they are cost-effective for small to medium batch orders. For example, if you order fewer than 150 pieces, insert medals are often the most economical choice without sacrificing visual impact.

(3) Highly Customizable

Even at a lower cost, you can customize:

  • Medal finish and size
  • Insert artwork or logo
  • Ribbon color or custom-printed ribbons
  • Decorative elements such as stars, laurel wreaths, or event-specific designs

(4) Lightweight and Versatile

Insert medals are lighter than traditional medals, which makes them easier to ship and more comfortable to wear, especially for children's events or large-scale tournaments.

(5) Ideal for Various Events

Insert medals are perfect for:

  • School sports competitions
  • Corporate awards
  • Charity events and fun runs
  • Community tournaments and local clubs

(6) Perfect for Bulk Wholesale Buyers

Distributors, award stores, and resellers love customized blank insert medals, which allow them to stock the frames and add their own inserts locally. This is why global wholesalers search for customized blank insert medals suppliers-and why we are a preferred factory partner.

Disadvantages of Custom Insert Medals

(1) Less durable than metal or wooden medals long-term.

(2) Not the fastest or cheapest option for big quantity orders of medals

(3) More difficult to recycle.

(4) with fewer customization options than metal or wooden medals.

Feature Insert Medals Full Metal/Die-Cast Medals
Production Time 1–2 weeks 3–5 weeks
Cost Lower Higher
Weight Lightweight Heavier
Customization High High, but more expensive
Durability Moderate Very durable
Ideal for Small to medium batches Large batches or premium awards

Comparison: Insert Medals vs Traditional Medals

Insert medals offer a smart balance between affordability, customization, and speed, making them a top choice for many event organizers worldwide.

Why Choose Custom Insert Medals?

(1) Highly Customizable: Logos, photos, or text can be printed or engraved.

(2) Fast Turnaround: Pre-made frames reduce production time.

(3) Cost-Effective: Avoids mold fees while maintaining quality.

(4) Flexible Sizes & Shapes: Round, star, shield, large or small inserts.

(5) Professional Appearance: Epoxy-domed inserts offer glossy, durable finishes.

(6) Branding & Marketing: Personalized inserts boost brand visibility.

(7) Motivational Impact Customized medals enhance recipient engagement and satisfaction.

Types of Custom Insert Medals

  • Full-Color Printed: Vibrant designs, photographic quality.
  • Epoxy-Dome: Glossy, durable finish.
  • Metal: Laser-engraved, premium feel.
  • Glitter/ Holographic: Popular in children's and dance competitions.
  • Luxury/Specialty Materials: Gold/silver plating, resin, gemstone inlays.
  • Seasonal/Holiday Designs: Christmas, Halloween, or summer-themed inserts.
  • Trending Styles: Vibrant epoxy-domes, holographic and metallic finishes.

Choosing the Best Insert Medals

(1) Materia: Zinc alloy, iron, aluminum, or plastic

(2) Insert Size & Style: Typically 1”–2” discs

(3) Ribbon Options: Printed, striped, full-color sublimated

(4) Eco-Friendly Options: Recycled metals, biodegradable inserts, eco-friendly printing

(5) Add-Ons: Premium packaging, back engraving, personalized ribbons

(6) Technology: Digital printing, UV printing, and laser engraving enable intricate designs, photographic-quality inserts, and fast production.

What Materials Are Needed to Produce Custom Insert Medals?

Custom insert medals require high-quality materials to ensure durability, shine, and a professional appearance.

(1) Medal Base

Zinc alloy: Ideal for 3D designs and detailed logos.

Iron: Affordable for bulk wholesale medals.

Brass: Premium choice for Olympic-style replicas.

(2) Plating Layer

Enhances appearance and corrosion resistance.

There are Shiny gold, silver, bronze, Antique gold/silver/bronze and Matte finishes for a modern look.

(3) Custom Printed Insert

There are Full-color aluminum sheets, Laminated photo paper, PET or PVC substrates

And Epoxy dome-coated resin inserts

(4) Protective Epoxy Dome

Protects colors from fading and scratching, adding depth and gloss.

(5) Ribbon Loops & Assembly Components

There are Metal eyelets, Jump rings and Ribbon loops for secure attachment

Proper material selection ensures your medals are vivid, durable, and wholesale-ready.

Trends in Custom Insert Medals

(1) Vibrant epoxy-dome inserts

(2) Holographic and glitter designs

(3) Personalized school and corporate awards

(4) Integration with digital platforms (QR codes, online sharing)

(5) Collectible and limited-edition medals

(6) Quality Assurance & After-Sales Service

Who Should Use Custom Insert Medals

(1) Target Users: Schools, sports teams, event organizers, corporations, community clubs, non-profits, race directors

(2) Event Applications: Sports competitions, academic awards, marathons, charity runs, corporate ceremonies, dance competitions

(3) Customer Preferences: Personalized logos, photos, or achievements drive demand

(4) International Market: Popular globally; manufacturers can cater to export clients with multilingual customization and shipping compliance

Do Custom Insert Medals Come with Ribbons?

Yes. Most orders include standard 1" V-neck ribbons, ready for immediate distribution.

Custom options:

  • Full-color sublimation ribbons with logos, event names, or gradient patterns
  • Jump rings, swivel clips, or custom loops for attachment
  • Premium packaging with gift boxes for Olympic medal–style designs

Notes:

  • Standard ribbons do not affect production time
  • Custom ribbons may add 1–3 days

Providing ribbons ensures medals are ready-to-use and enhances buyer satisfaction

How Much Does an Insert Medal Cost?

As a leading OEM/ODM insert medal manufacturer in China, one of the most common questions we receive from global wholesalers, event organizers, and custom award brands is: “How much does an insert medal actually cost?”

The price of an insert medal is not fixed. It depends on several production, material, and customization factors. Below is a clear breakdown to help buyers understand how the cost is structured.

(1)Order Quantity - The Largest Cost Factor

The unit price of insert medals decreases as your order quantity increases. Large-volume production allows factories to:

  • Improve overall manufacturing efficiency
  • Reduce machine setup time and labor costs
  • Lower raw material costs through bulk purchasing
  • Spread fixed expenses (electricity, rent, machine wear, packaging materials)

In short: Higher quantity = Lower cost per medal. This is why wholesalers and events often choose to place bigger, less frequent orders.

(2) Medal Size - More Material, Higher Price

Insert medals typically come in 50mm and 70mm sizes two sizes have become industry standards because they balance cost, weight, and ease of production.

  • 50mm medals require less metal and smaller insert plates → lower cost
  • 70mm medals use more material and larger printing/insert components → higher cost.

On average, 70mm medals cost 20%–40% more than 50mm medals.

(3)Customization Level - Standard vs. Fully Custom

Although insert medals follow a standard structure, various customization options affect pricing:

  • Custom border shapes (round, shield, star, etc.)
  • Electroplating types (bright gold, silver, bronze, antique finishes, dual plating)
  • Custom full-color insert design (UV printing, embossed effects, metallic-look inserts)
  • Ribbon upgrades (custom printed ribbon, woven ribbon, special colors)
  • Packaging choices (OPP bag, blister box, velvet box, custom gift box)

Some suppliers also charge a setup fee to cover machine adjustment and production prep Western suppliers may charge US$20–30 per setup, China factories generally offer lower or waived setup fees based on order quantity.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What materials are used?

A: Zinc alloy, iron, aluminum, plastic; inserts can be printed, epoxy-domed, or metal.

Q2: Can I design my own insert?

A: Yes, logos, photos, and text are fully customizable.

Q3: How fast can bulk orders ship?

A: Days rather than weeks, thanks to pre-made frames and digital printing.

Q4: Are insert medals eco-friendly?

A: Some use recycled metals, biodegradable materials, and eco-friendly printing.

Q5: Are they cost-effective?

A: Yes, avoiding mold fees and enabling large-volume production.

Q6: Can they be exported internationally?

A: Absolutely, with multilingual customization and international shipping support.

By learning what insert medals are and why they may be so popular, you can now make a decision on whether they are just right for you. Whether for schools, corporate events, sports leagues, charity, or luxury ceremonies, insert medals offer the perfect balance of quality, customization, and value.

What Is Insert Medals? The Ultimate Guide to Custom Insert Medals

GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

