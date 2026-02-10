Portable Fence Is Easy To Install, Remove And Move

MENAFN - GetNews) What is portable fence?

Portable fence is a temporary isolation and protection fence composed of chain link net and supporting structure. It is easy to install, remove and move. It can also be called movable chain link fence. It always appears with a base. It is almost a legal requirement for all construction projects. It is the best choice for outdoor activities and construction site fences specializes in the production of various types of fences. In addition to chain link fences, there are temporary construction fences, 3D fences, farm fences, anti-climbing fences, border fences, site fences, etc., accepting wire diameter, aperture, height, length, color and other specifications. You are welcome to request an online quote to communicate with us!Lanfan's removable fence can be installed on a variety of surfaces, including sand, soil, asphalt and concrete. It meets ASTM A392-06 standards and has excellent exposure and corrosion resistance. This configuration is very durable when installed by qualified professionals and is very suitable for new construction, residential development, public works projects and post-disaster.

Features of portable fence 1. Stable structure and strong wind pressure resistance. 2. The chain link mesh part has good perspective and does not block the view. 3. The supporting structure is usually made of lightweight materials, which is easy to carry and install. 4. It has almost no damage to the installation ground, no need to dig holes or lay foundations, and it can always remain upright and stable on cement or asphalt ground. 5. It can be cut and spliced ​​as needed to adapt to sites of different sizes and shapes. 6. A complete fence system, in addition to fence boards, board racks, board clips, sandbags, bracelets and sunshade cloths, they are all available, and other hardware you want can also be provided.

Portable fence components 1. Chain link net: Made of high-strength, corrosion-resistant low-carbon steel wire, the surface can be hot-dip galvanized or PVC coated to improve its durability and beauty. 2. Support pole: Usually made of lightweight, high-strength metal materials such as aluminum alloy or steel pipe. 3. Connectors and fixtures: Can be made of metal or plastic materials to ensure its corrosion resistance and easy installation. Lanphan will prepare all accessories before delivery, so you can use it directly after receiving the goods.

Application of portable fence 1. Provide visual barriers. For example, construction sites, accident sites, etc. 2. Restrict unauthorized access to work sites, activities and restricted areas. 3. Contain equipment and materials. 4. Prevent operations in the area from affecting the outside world. 5. Prevent materials, garbage, and debris from leaking from the work site. 6. Any site that requires security or privacy.























