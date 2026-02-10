403
SAYYAS S220 Slim Aluminum-Clad Wood Lift-Sliding Door
(MENAFN- GetNews) The lift-slide door design features an ultra-thin frame that maximizes the view, providing energy efficiency and style, while bringing in natural light and a spacious feel to your home.
Specifications:
● Glass U-Value (btu/h°F·ft2): 0.16
● Whole Window U-Value (btu/h°F·ft2): 0.25
● Thermal Insulation Performance SHGC: 0.466
● Sound Insulation Performance Rw (dB): 35
● Standard Glass Specifications: 5GL+14Ar+5G+14+5G
● Design Style: Single slide; dual slide.
PRODUCT DETAILS
When special customized size is needed, please contact the manufacture for further evaluation.
Color options are available for the interior wood and exterior aluminum
(for reference only, as there might be some color variations between pictures and actual products)
