Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SAYYAS S220 Slim Aluminum-Clad Wood Lift-Sliding Door


2026-02-10 03:08:11
(MENAFN- GetNews) The lift-slide door design features an ultra-thin frame that maximizes the view, providing energy efficiency and style, while bringing in natural light and a spacious feel to your home.

  • Specifications:
  • ● Glass U-Value (btu/h°F·ft2): 0.16
  • ● Whole Window U-Value (btu/h°F·ft2): 0.25
  • ● Thermal Insulation Performance SHGC: 0.466
  • ● Sound Insulation Performance Rw (dB): 35
  • ● Standard Glass Specifications: 5GL+14Ar+5G+14+5G
  • ● Design Style: Single slide; dual slide.

PRODUCT DETAILS

When special customized size is needed, please contact the manufacture for further evaluation.

Color options are available for the interior wood and exterior aluminum

(for reference only, as there might be some color variations between pictures and actual products)

