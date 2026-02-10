403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MX15 Integrated 15Km Image & Data Transmission Ground Station
(MENAFN- GetNews) MX-15 is a 7inch touch screen handy ground control station (GCS), equipped with high-performance processor and Android 12 system, customized unique digital and video transmission technology, maximum remote control and video transmission distance up to 15KM, with features of high quality HD image, lower latency, and stronger anti-interference, used for various of application.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment