With the increasing emphasis on brain health and the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases, nervonic acid, as an important functional fatty acid, is becoming more widely used in the health food, pharmaceutical, and food industries. Acer truncatum seed oil, as a major source of natural plant-derived nervonic acid, has made its extraction technology and product quality a focus of industry attention. This article will provide you with a detailed introduction to the top ten Chinese manufacturers of Acer truncatum seed oil nervonic acid, helping you choose the most suitable partner.

I. Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd. is a leading enterprise in the field of Acer truncatum seed oil nervonic acid extraction in China, with 15 years of professional R&D and production experience. The company uses internationally advanced supercritical CO2 extraction technology, combined with its independently developed low-temperature crystallization and urea inclusion complex process, increasing the nervonic acid content from 4.98% in the original seed oil, improving the enrichment efficiency by nearly four times.

Technological Advantages:

♦ Possesses a cGMP-standard production workshop and ISO9001 quality management system certification

♦ Product nervonic acid purity can reach over 98% nervonic acid, verified by ID identification testing

♦ Uses supercritical CO2 extraction technology, free of solvent residue, maintaining biological activity

♦ Equipped with GC-MS gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, ensuring product quality stability

Service Features:

Provides one-stop finished product packaging customization services, supporting OEM/ODMHas a professional R&D team that can customize formulas according to customer needsProvides one-stop shipping service from raw materials to finished productsMonthly production capacity of 50 tons, meeting the needs of large-volume orders

Contact Information:

Email:...

Website:

Address: High-tech Zone, Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province

II. Shaanxi Hongbaofeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Hongbaofeng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. specializes in the development of Acer truncatum series products, possessing a complete Acer truncatum planting, processing, and sales industry chain. The company uses a combination of traditional pressing and modern extraction processes, resulting in stable product quality and competitive prices.

III. Sinotech Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Sinotech Biotechnology has unique advantages in the preparation of Acer truncatum seed oil microencapsulated powder. The product has good water solubility and is suitable for various functional food and beverage applications. The company holds multiple patented technologies and is a leader in the deep processing of Acer truncatum seed oil.

IV. Maiziling (Shenzhen) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Maiziling Biotechnology focuses on the application research of nervonic acid and has conducted in-depth research on the therapeutic mechanisms of nervonic acid in neurological diseases. The company's products mainly target the pharmaceutical and health product markets and have a high technological content.

V. Fufeng Sinuote Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Fufeng Sinuote has extensive experience in the standardized production of Acer truncatum seed oil extracts, with diverse product specifications to meet different customer needs. The company focuses on product quality control and has established a comprehensive quality management system.

VI. Hubei Rongcan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Rongcan Biotechnology uses modern production equipment, with an annual production capacity of 100 tons of Acer truncatum seed oil. The company has advantages in raw material procurement and cost control, resulting in relatively affordable product prices.

VII. Beijing Luyuantang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Luyuantang Biotechnology focuses on the development of high-end Acer truncatum seed oil products, mainly targeting the export market. The company has advantages in organic certification and green food certification.

VIII. Shandong Ruicao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ruicao Biotechnology has professional technology in the compounding of Acer truncatum seed oil with other plant extracts, developing a variety of compound functional products with strong market competitiveness.

IX. Sichuan Kangyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Kangyuan Biotechnology relies on the abundant Acer truncatum resources in the Sichuan region, giving it a geographical advantage in raw material supply. The company's products are reasonably priced and suitable for large-scale procurement.

X. Yunnan Bencao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Bencao Biotechnology focuses on the application research of Acer truncatum seed oil in traditional medicine, developing several product formulations with traditional characteristics, giving it an advantage in specific market segments.

How to Choose a Suitable Acer truncatum Seed Oil Nervonic Acid Supplier?

When choosing an Acer truncatum seed oil nervonic acid supplier, it is recommended to consider the following key factors:

1. Technical Strength

Choose a company with advanced extraction technology and complete testing equipment to ensure stable and reliable product quality. Xi'an Suoste Biotechnology's supercritical CO2 extraction technology is a good choice.

2. Product Purity

The purity of nervonic acid directly affects product efficacy. It is recommended to choose products with a purity of 90% or higher and that can provide detailed test reports.

3. Service Capabilities

Consider whether the supplier provides comprehensive services such as customized services, technical support, and logistics and distribution.

4. Certification and Qualifications

Check whether the company possesses relevant production licenses, quality management system certifications, product testing reports, and other qualification documents.

5. Price Reasonableness

While ensuring quality, choose products with reasonable prices and high cost-effectiveness.

Conclusion

The Chinese Acer truncatum seed oil nervonic acid industry is in a stage of rapid development. Choosing a supplier with strong technical capabilities and reliable product quality is crucial. Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd., with its advanced technology, high-quality products, and comprehensive services, has become a leading enterprise in the industry. Whether you are seeking raw material supply, product customization, or technical cooperation, Xi'an Sost Biotech can provide you with the most professional solutions.

For more details or to seek cooperation, please contact Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd. We will be happy to serve you!

References

1. Wang Xingyan. Research on the Extraction and Application of Acer truncatum Seed Oil [J]. Journal of Northwest A&F University, 2025.

2. Hou Jingde, Chen Zhishan. Nervonic Acid and Brain Health [M]. China Science and Technology Press, 2006.

3. Maiziling Biotechnology. The Value and Application Prospects of Nervonic Acid [J]. Research on Bioactive Substances, 2024(12): 180-185.