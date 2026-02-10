MENAFN - GetNews) What is cis-15-Tetracosenic Acid?

Cis-15-Tetracosenic acid, also known as cis-15-Tetracosenoic acid, is a long-chain monounsaturated fatty acid with the chemical formula C24H46O2, belonging to the ω-9 type fatty acids. It was first isolated in the early 20th century from shark brain tissue and bovine cerebrosides, and is therefore also known as "Selacholeic Acid." Due to its unique role in the nervous system, scientists named it "Nervonic Acid."This substance is a white, flaky crystalline solid at room temperature, with a melting point of approximately 41–43°C. It is insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents such as chloroform and diethyl ether. It is not a substance that the human body can synthesize in large quantities and must be obtained through external intake; it is an essential nutrient for brain development and the maintenance of nerve function. In the past, nervonic acid was mainly extracted from shark oil, but with increased environmental awareness and the implementation of international fishing bans, extracting nervonic acid from plants has become the mainstream approach. Currently, my country has successfully achieved efficient extraction and purification from natural plant resources such as Acer truncatum seed oil, garlic seed oil, and rapeseed oil.

What are its core components and biological sources?

From a chemical structure perspective, the structural formula of cis-15-Tetracosenic acid is CH3-(CH2)7-CH=CH-(CH2)13-COOH. Its double bond is located at the 15th carbon atom and has a cis configuration; this specific structure is the basis of its biological activity. As an important component of sphingolipids, it mainly exists in the form of glycosphingolipids and sphingomyelins in the white matter of the brain, retina, sperm, and peripheral nerve tissue. Its biological sources mainly include:

.Animal sources: Shark brain, mammalian nerve tissue (gradually phased out due to ethical and environmental restrictions);

.Plant sources: Acer truncatum seeds (content can reach 3%–9%), Garcinia indica seeds (content as high as 67%), rapeseed oil, etc.;

.Microbial synthesis: Produced through fermentation using specific microalgae or genetically engineered strains (such as filamentous bacteria);

.Chemical synthesis: Synthesized from oleic acid or erucic acid through multi-step reactions, but natural extraction remains the mainstream country is at the world's leading level in plant-derived nervonic acid extraction technology and has achieved industrial application, providing a guarantee for the sustainable supply of nervonic acid.

What is cis-15-tetracosenoic acid good for?

1. Repairing nerve fibers and promoting myelin regeneration: Nervonic acid is a precursor substance for the synthesis of ceramides, and ceramides are key components in the construction of myelin. Myelin is like the insulation layer of an electrical wire, wrapping around nerve fibers to ensure the rapid and accurate transmission of nerve signals. When myelin is damaged (such as in stroke or multiple sclerosis), it can lead to signal interruption, causing symptoms such as paralysis and aphasia. Supplementing with nervonic acid can promote the repair and regeneration of damaged myelin, restoring nerve conduction function.

2. Promoting brain development and improving cognitive ability: During the critical period of fetal and infant brain development, nervonic acid is an essential nutrient for neuronal proliferation, synapse formation, and neural network construction. Appropriate supplementation for pregnant and breastfeeding women helps improve children's intelligence and learning abilities. For the elderly, it can delay cognitive decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

3. Improving cardiovascular health and regulating blood lipids and blood sugar: Studies have found that nervonic acid can lower total cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, reducing the risk of atherosclerosis. At the same time, it can improve insulin sensitivity and regulate glucose metabolism, having a potential preventive effect on obesity and related metabolic diseases.

4. Anti-inflammatory and immune regulation, protecting vision: Nervonic acid has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which helps reduce neuroinflammation and alleviate symptoms of diseases such as Parkinson's disease. Furthermore, it is an important component of the retina, protecting the optic nerve and preventing eye diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts.

5. Improving mood and relieving depression and anxiety: By regulating the synthesis and release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, nervonic acid also has a positive impact on mood disorders, insomnia, and memory problems.

In which core formulations and products is it commonly used?

. Infant formula: Added to support brain and vision development;. Senior health supplements: Functional softgels or solid beverages used to improve memory and prevent Alzheimer's disease;

. Medical foods: Nutritional support products designed for patients with sequelae of stroke and cerebral palsy;

. Functional edible oils: Such as Acer truncatum seed oil, rich in natural nervonic acid, suitable for daily consumption by middle-aged and elderly people;

. Maternal and infant nutrition products: To help the healthy development of the fetal nervous system;

. Cosmetics: Used in anti-aging skincare products to promote skin cell regeneration and improve dryness and inflammation is the cis-15-tetracosenoic acid form more advantageous?

Among numerous fatty acids, cis-15-tetracosenoic acid stands out due to its irreplaceable "core competencies":

. Strong targeting: It can specifically act on the nervous system and cross the blood-brain barrier, directly participating in nerve repair;

. Natural and safe: Its plant-derived source avoids animal-derived contamination and ethical controversies, meeting modern consumers' pursuit of "clean labels";

. High stability: Compared to the easily oxidized polyunsaturated fatty acids such as DHA/EPA, nervonic acid has a more stable structure, making it easier to store and process;

. Synergistic effect: It can be used synergistically with ingredients such as DHA, EPA, and phosphatidylserine to enhance the overall neuroprotective effect;

. Policy support: my country approved cis-15-tetracosenoic acid as a new resource food in 2017, specifying a recommended daily intake of ≤300 mg, with applications covering edible oils, dairy products, and solid beverages, ensuring high compliance.

How to choose a high-quality cis-15-tetracosenoic acid powder supplier?For B2B buyers, choosing a reliable raw material supplier is crucial. It is recommended to evaluate from the following dimensions:

● Purity and specifications: High-quality products should have a purity of ≥90%, with common specifications of 85%, 90%, 95%, etc., and HPLC or GC test reports should be provided;

● Source and process: Prioritize plant extraction (such as rapeseed oil, Acer truncatum seed) processes to avoid chemical synthesis impurities;

● Production capacity and delivery: Possess stable industrial production capacity, supporting supply from 1kg to tons;

● Compliance qualifications: Possess new resource food registration, ISO certification, and safety assessment reports (such as acute toxicity and genotoxicity tests);

● Technical support: Able to provide application solutions, formulation suggestions, and regulatory consulting.

Xi'an Sost Biotech: A trustworthy supplier of nervonic acid raw materials

Among many companies, Xi'an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development and production of natural active ingredients, and has long been committed to the innovation and supply of high-end functional raw materials such as nervonic acid. The company, leveraging Shaanxi's abundant plant resources and collaborative research platforms with universities, has successfully developed high-purity, highly stable cis-15-tetracosenoic acid powder products using advanced bio-extraction and purification technologies. These products are widely used in health supplements, medical foods, and functional oils. Their products offer the following advantages:

♦High purity: Available in various specifications from 85% to 95%, with verifiable and traceable HPLC test data;

♦ Plant-derived extraction: Using Acer truncatum seeds oil as raw material;♦ Industrial-scale production capacity: Supports small-scale, pilot-scale, and large-scale mass production with stable delivery times;

♦ Global compliance support: Complies with Chinese new resource food standards and can provide necessary export documents;

♦ Customized services: Powder products with different particle sizes and carrier formulations can be provided according to customer needs you are developing brain health supplements, infant formula, or functional skincare products, Sost Biotech can provide you with professional raw material solutions and technical support.

Conclusion

Cis-15-tetracosenoic acid, as a valuable neuro-nutrient, is becoming a "rising star" in the field of brain health. It not only carries the scientific hope of repairing nerves and delaying aging but also brings broad innovation opportunities to the health industry. With advancements in extraction technology and increased market awareness, the application of nervonic acid will become more widespread you are looking for high-quality, compliant, stable, and cost-effective cis-15-tetracosenoic acid raw materials, please contact Xi'an Sost Biotech to explore future opportunities in neuro-health products.

Contact email: ...