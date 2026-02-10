Is Snake Venom Peptide Safe For Skin? Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) In recent years, with the deep integration of biotechnology and the skincare field, a biomimetic peptide ingredient derived from snake venom – snake venom peptide – has rapidly gained popularity, becoming a star ingredient in high-end anti-aging skincare products.

Is snake venom peptide safe for skin?

To answer this question, we first need to clarify a key concept: the snake venom peptide added to skincare products is not real snake venom, but a synthetic tripeptide. It mimics the mechanism of action of a certain polypeptide in snake venom, achieving a muscle-relaxing effect similar to botulinum toxin, but without any toxic components. This biomimetic peptide undergoes rigorous laboratory synthesis and purification processes, and its safety has been verified by numerous clinical studies.

From a toxicological perspective, snake venom peptide has a small molecular weight, usually below 500 Daltons, meaning it cannot penetrate the skin and enter the bloodstream, only acting on the skin's surface and shallow muscle tissue. In 2010, research data published by the Swiss chemical company Pentapharm (the original developer of snake venom peptide) showed that within the specified concentration range (generally 1%-4%), snake venom peptide is non-irritating, non-sensitizing to the skin, and does not cause systemic toxic reactions. Furthermore, both the European Union's Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have listed this type of biomimetic peptide as an acceptable ingredient in cosmetics, further supporting its safety.

What is the core component of snake venom peptide?

The INCI name for snake venom peptide is Dipeptide Diaminobutyroyl Benzylamide Diacetate, a small synthetic peptide composed of three amino acids. Its design was inspired by the venom of the Temple Viper, specifically a polypeptide component called Waglerin-1.

Waglerin-1 is a natural polypeptide found in Temple Viper venom that specifically binds to muscle-type nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (mnAChR), blocking the transmission of nerve signals to the muscles, thereby causing muscle relaxation. Scientists, by analyzing the active domain of Waglerin-1, artificially synthesized a simpler tripeptide with a smaller molecular weight-this is the snake venom peptide. It retains the ability to bind to mnAChR but removes the complex proteins and other potentially harmful components found in natural snake venom.

From a chemical structure perspective, the snake venom peptide consists of the following parts:Dipeptide backbone: Provides the basic structure for receptor bindingDiaminobutyric acid: Enhances molecular stability and permeabilityBenzylamide: Imparts lipophilicity to the molecule, helping it penetrate the skin barrierDiacetate: Improves water solubility and formulation compatibility

This precise molecular design gives the snake venom peptide three key characteristics: high stability, high permeability, and high targeting ability. Compared to traditional botulinum toxin, snake venom peptide does not require injection; it works through topical application, avoiding the pain, infection risks, and facial stiffness associated with injections. Furthermore, its effects are reversible; muscle function fully recovers after discontinuation, without causing permanent damage.

In addition, modern snake venom peptide raw materials often include protective excipients and stability enhancers, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin (moisturizing ingredients), and antioxidants, ensuring the peptide chain remains active during storage and use. High-quality snake venom peptide powder is usually white or off-white, easily soluble in water, and the aqueous solution is clear and transparent with no odor, and a purity of over 99%.

How is snake venom peptide used on the skin? What are its amazing effects?

Mechanism of action: From nerve signal blockade to wrinkle smoothingThe anti-wrinkle mechanism of snake venom peptide can be metaphorically described as "sending false signals to the muscles." Our facial expression lines (such as crow's feet, forehead lines, and nasolabial folds) are mainly caused by repeated contraction of facial muscles. When nerve endings release acetylcholine (a neurotransmitter), muscle cells receive the signal and contract; long-term repeated contraction leads to dynamic wrinkles.

Snake venom peptide blocks signal transmission at the neuromuscular junction by competitively inhibiting the binding of acetylcholine to its receptor. Specifically, it mimics the action of Waglerin-1 found in natural snake venom, binding to nicotinic acetylcholine receptors on the surface of muscle cells. However, it does not activate the receptors; instead, it occupies the binding sites, preventing acetylcholine from exerting its effect. As a result, the muscles do not receive contraction signals and enter a relaxed state, leading to a reduction in dynamic wrinkles.

This process is similar to the mechanism of action of botulinum toxin, but there are key differences:Level of action: Botulinum toxin needs to be injected into the deep layers of the muscle, while snake venom peptide works by topical application and penetration into the superficial layers of the skin of action: Botulinum toxin has a strong and long-lasting effect, potentially leading to facial stiffness; snake venom peptide has a gentle and reversible effect, preserving natural facial expressions.

Safety: Botulinum toxin is a highly toxic protein with a high risk of side effects; snake venom peptide is a synthetic peptide with no toxicity risk.

What are the main skincare benefits?

1. Instant reduction of dynamic wrinklesClinical studies have shown that lotions containing 2% snake venom peptid e can reduce wrinkle depth within 2 hours of application. After 28 days of continuous use, wrinkle volume can be reduced by 20%-50%. This immediate effect makes it an ideal ingredient for "emergency" skincare products, suitable for use before important occasions.

2. Prevention of new wrinkle formationBy long-term inhibition of excessive facial muscle contraction, snake venom peptide can effectively prevent the formation of new dynamic wrinkles. For people aged 25-35 who are beginning to experience signs of aging, early use of products containing snake venom peptide can delay the appearance of aging signs.

3. Improvement of skin texture and smoothnessAfter muscle relaxation, the surface tension of the skin is reduced. Combined with other moisturizing ingredients, it can make the skin feel softer and smoother, and pores will appear visually finer.

4. Synergistic enhancement of other anti-aging ingredientsSnake venom peptide has a good synergistic effect with other anti-aging ingredients such as retinol (vitamin A), vitamin C, and peptides. It is responsible for relaxing muscles, while other ingredients promote collagen production or provide antioxidant effects, working together through multiple pathways to combat aging.

Applications of Snake Venom Peptides in Skincare Products

Serum products: High-concentration snake venom peptide serums (usually containing 2%-4%) are highly targeted and suitable for localized application to areas with noticeable wrinkles, such as around the eyes, forehead, and corners of the mouth cream products: The skin around the eyes is the thinnest and most prone to fine lines. The gentle nature of snake venom peptides makes them an ideal ingredient for eye creams, effectively improving crow's feet and under-eye fine lines creams/lotions: Adding 1%-2% snake venom peptides to anti-aging face creams for full-face use can prevent dynamic wrinkles across the entire face while providing moisturizing and nourishing benefits products: Snake venom peptide masks are usually used as intensive treatment products, 1-2 times a week, to improve skin condition in a short period aesthetic products: Some professional beauty institutions use high-purity snake venom peptides in combination with microneedling, radiofrequency, and other instruments to enhance penetration and achieve effects similar to Botox injections.

Precautions for UseAlthough snake venom peptides are generally safe, proper use can maximize their effectiveness:Frequency of use: It is recommended to use daily, morning and evening, for at least 4 weeks to observe noticeable results.

Combination restrictions: Avoid using with strong acidic products (such as glycolic acid and salicylic acid) to prevent affecting the stability of the peptide chain.

Storage method: Products containing snake venom peptides should be stored away from light and at low temperatures, and used as soon as possible after opening.

Special populations: Pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and those with severe skin diseases are advised to consult a doctor before use.

How to choose a high-quality snake venom peptide raw material supplier?

