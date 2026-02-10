Cis 15 Tetracosenoic Acid Supplement Side Effects

MENAFN - GetNews) Cis-15-tetracosenoic acid, also known as nervonic acid (CAS: 506-37-6), is an ultra-long-chain monounsaturated fatty acid widely found in Acer truncatum seed oil, deep-sea fish, and breast milk. As a recently popular ingredient in neurological health supplements, nervonic acid shows great potential in promoting myelin repair and improving cognitive function. However, before purchasing and using it, consumers need to fully understand its potential side effects and safe usage guidelines.

What is cis-15-tetracosenoic acid, and is it safe for long-term use?

Cis-15-tetracosenoic acid is a key component of sphingomyelin, accounting for approximately 15% of the fatty acids in brain white matter, and is crucial for maintaining the insulation and signal transmission speed of nerve fibers. Clinical studies show that within the recommended dosage range (usually 250-1000 mg per day), nervonic acid supplements are safe and well-tolerated for most healthy adults. Currently, there is no clear recommended daily intake standard, but existing toxicological studies have not found significant toxicity at conventional doses. However, because long-term safety data is still relatively limited, it is recommended to consult a professional physician for periodic assessments if taking it continuously for more than 3 months.

What are the common side effects of taking cis-15-tetracosenoic acid?

Although nervonic acid generally has a high safety profile, some users may still experience mild adverse reactions. The most common side effects include gastrointestinal discomfort symptoms such as nausea, stomach upset, mild diarrhea, or indigestion, especially when taken on an empty stomach. Individuals with sensitive constitutions may experience neurological symptoms such as headache, dizziness, or mild drowsiness. In addition, because nervonic acid is often extracted from fish oil or vegetable oils, some products may have a slight fishy smell or cause reflux. Taking it with meals or in small, divided doses can effectively reduce gastrointestinal irritation.

Which groups of people should avoid taking cis-15-tetracosenoic acid supplements? Specific contraindicated groups should strictly avoid or use nervonic acid supplements cautiously under the guidance of a doctor. Firstly, due to a lack of sufficient clinical safety data, supplementation is not recommended for pregnant women, nursing women, and infants under 3 years old. Secondly, individuals allergic to maple seeds, fish, or other source materials may experience allergic reactions, and should carefully check the product's ingredient label. Furthermore, patients with severe liver disease or genetic disorders of fat metabolism (such as adrenoleukodystrophy) should exercise caution, as the liver is the main organ for fatty acid metabolism, and supplementing with nervonic acid may increase the metabolic burden. Patients with coagulation disorders or those undergoing surgery should also use caution, as high doses of fatty acids may theoretically affect coagulation mechanisms. Does cis-15-tetracosenoic acid interact with medications?

Currently, research on the interaction of nervonic acid with specific medications is limited, but based on its fatty acid properties, there are some theoretical risks of drug interactions. Patients taking anticoagulant medications (such as warfarin) or antiplatelet medications (such as aspirin) should be particularly careful, as high doses of fatty acids may enhance the anticoagulant effect, theoretically increasing the risk of bleeding. At the same time, nervonic acid may have synergistic or antagonistic effects with other nervous system regulating drugs. To avoid potential risks, it is recommended to inform your attending physician of all medications you are currently taking at least two weeks before starting nervonic acid supplementation, and to discontinue use 1-2 weeks before surgery. How to correctly select and use cis-15-tetracosenoic acid raw materials?To minimize risks, choosing high-purity, high-quality nervonic acid raw materials is crucial. High-quality cis-15-tetracosenoic acid raw materials should have a purity of over 90% and complete third-party testing reports. During industrial processing, pure nervonic acid powder may irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract (GHS classification H315, H319, H335), requiring the use of professional protective equipment during production. However, for end consumers, choosing finished supplements in soft capsule or formulated forms avoids the risk of direct contact with the raw material.

