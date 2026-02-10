3 Tons Rail Guided Vehicle With Roller Table For Workshop Handling

MENAFN - GetNews) With its customized structural design, intelligent control technology, and high environmental adaptability, this equipment redefines the material flow mode between production lines in mold factories. Structurally, the RGV adopts a box-beam frame to ensure heavy load stability, with overall dimensions of 3000*1200*600mm. The platform features an innovative concave layout, with a removable roller table installed centrally.

The roller dimensions are perfectly matched to various production lines, enabling integrated "seamless docking–automatic transfer" operations for molds. In terms of intelligent control, the vehicle is equipped with dual-mode operation via wireless remote control and wired handle, supporting precise remote control by a single operator. Combined with audible and visual alarm lights and a fixed card-slot positioning system, the docking accuracy reaches ±2mm. The power system operates smoothly. The mobile cable power supply system, paired with a drag chain structure, effectively prevents cable wear and supports 24 hours uninterrupted operation. Cast steel wheels and shock-absorbing buffer design ensure stable operation under heavy load conditions (rated load capacity of 3 tons), while its high temperature resistance (-15°C~65°C) adapts to complex workshop environments.

Currently, the rail guided vehicle has completed pilot application in a large-scale mold factory, reducing Mold Transfer time between production lines from the original 25 minutes to 8 minutes. Docking error rates have decreased by 90%, and single-shift production capacity has increased by 40%. Its customized design allows for quick adaptation to production lines of different specifications, making it a key asset for enterprises pursuing intelligent upgrading.