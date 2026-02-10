High Temperature Proof AGV Helps Heavy Mold Transport

MENAFN - GetNews) The AGV features a compact body design measuring 2200*1200*500mm. Its core structure consists of a high strength cast steel spliced frame, ensuring excellent deformation resistance and overall rigidity even when carrying a 2 tons load. Its most notable highlight is the complete elimination of traditional track constraints.

Relying on a high performance steering wheel system, it achieves 360 degrees omnidirectional free rotation, offering exceptional path flexibility. It can easily adapt to various complex and narrow route layouts within workshops, significantly improving space utilization.

Intelligent and Efficient

The AGV is operated via wireless remote control and an intelligent coding control system, combined with an LED display screen, allowing operators to perform remote operations and monitor real-time operational parameters. Laser dead man stop (5 meters warning zone) and safety edges provide dual protection, while audible and visual warning lights issue synchronous alerts, ensuring safe human-machine collaboration. The lithium battery, paired with an intelligent charging station combination, enables "charge-and-use" functionality, meeting the demands of continuous operation in high-temperature workshops (-20°C to 65°C).

Applicability

This AGV exhibits high temperature resistance, enabling stable operation in high temperature production workshops such as casting and heat treatment. It is an ideal choice for transporting heavy molds and materials.

Additionally, the platform supports customized surfaces (equipped with dedicated brackets) to meet the secure transportation needs of materials with different shapes Mold Transport ation scenarios in high temperature production workshops, this AGV has already been applied in industries such as casting. Compared to traditional Forklift s, it significantly improves transportation efficiency, with docking accuracy reaching ±2mm, effectively reducing mold damage rates.

Its flexible Trackles s characteristics adapt to dynamic workshop layout adjustments without requiring modifications to existing sites, providing reliable support for enterprises to achieve "unmanned, precise, and continuous" material flow. This drives the transformation of high temperature manufacturing toward intelligence and sustainability.