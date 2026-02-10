60 Tons Rail Transfer Cart Powered For Heavy Duty Handling

MENAFN - GetNews) The cart adopts an industrial grade box-beam frame design, providing excellent compressive and torsional resistance to ensure structural stability during long-term heavy load operations. With compact and sturdy dimensions of 2500×1500×500mm, it can seamlessly coordinate with lifting equipment to achieve continuous transportation of molds, large workpieces, and other materials.

Safety in Use: The cart employs a low voltage rail power supply system. Current is stepped down to a safe voltage of 36 volts through a ground control cabinet, then transmitted via carbon brushes and conductive columns to an onboard transformer for voltage boosting, thereby supplying continuous power to the cart.

This system not only completely eliminates the range anxiety associated with traditional batteries,enabling unlimited operational distance and duration,but also significantly reduces electrical risks on-site with its safe voltage operation, making it particularly suitable for harsh environments such as high temperature and dusty industrial settings.

Ease of Operation: The rail transfer cart is equipped with insulated wheels and can be flexibly controlled through both wired handles and wireless remote control, adapting to various operational needs. Currently, this model is widely used in workshops across industries such as heavy machinery and mold processing, helping enterprises establish continuous, stable, and safe material flow lines.