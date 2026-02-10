ZHOBAI Custom Gynecological Examination Beds Gain Global Momentum As One-Stop Medical Space Solutions Earn Worldwide Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews) ZHOBAI Custom Gynecological Examination Beds Sell Well Globally, One-Stop Medical Space Solutions Recognized by Hospitals Worldwide

At the start of 2026, exciting news came from the medical furniture sector: ZHOBAI, a company focusing on one-stop solutions for hospital construction, saw an 87% year-on-year surge in overseas orders for its core product, the 1800550750mm custom gynecological examination bed. Covering more than 20 countries and regions across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, it has become the preferred equipment for new hospital construction and old hospital renovation projects worldwide. This achievement not only confirms the strong strength of the product but also highlights the industrial competitiveness of ZHOBAI's full-chain service model integrating space planning, custom production and logistics delivery.

As a leading enterprise deeply engaged in medical space solutions, ZHOBAI has always focused on the core pain points in hospital construction: material adaptation, dimension optimization, space utilization improvement and budget control for different diagnosis and treatment areas. Aiming at the particularity of gynecological diagnosis and treatment scenarios, the company's developed 1800550750mm gynecological examination bed strictly complies with GB/T191-2008 packaging and storage standards as well as industry technical specifications for gynecological examination beds. The bed adopts a medical-grade 304 stainless steel frame, matched with high-density antibacterial sponge and wear-resistant artificial leather tabletop, which not only meets the high-frequency disinfection needs for infection control but also provides comfortable support for patients. Different from traditional standardized products, this examination bed supports full-dimensional customization: from base materials (square tube/round tube), tabletop colors to accessory configurations (leg rest angle, storage drawer layout), all can be flexibly adjusted according to hospital space dimensions, diagnosis and treatment processes and brand positioning, truly realizing a tailored solution for each hospital.

Behind this order boom is the in-depth empowerment of ZHOBAI's one-stop service system. For new hospitals, the most tricky problem is the coordination between medical space planning and furniture matching-how to realize functional linkage of furniture in gynecological consulting rooms, nurse stations and examination areas within a limited budget, which not only conforms to diagnosis and treatment flow but also avoids resource waste. ZHOBAI's professional planning team first conducts in-depth research on the hospital's department layout, daily diagnosis and treatment volume and core needs, then presents space utilization schemes through 3D renderings, and designs integrated matching of gynecological examination beds with nurse carts, medical trolleys, diagnosis and treatment cabinets and other products to ensure dimension adaptation, material coordination and functional complementarity. Taking a maternal and child health hospital in Southeast Asia as an example, through ZHOBAI's space optimization and customized configuration, the space utilization rate of its gynecological diagnosis and treatment area has increased by 32%, equipment procurement cost has reduced by 15%, and the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment processes has been significantly improved.

In addition to product and planning advantages, ZHOBAI's improved supply chain and logistics system provide a solid guarantee for global delivery. All customized gynecological examination beds are produced in the company's own factories, and after strict static load testing, weld quality inspection and appearance inspection, they are shipped to global destinations with professional sea freight packaging to ensure intact delivery during long-distance transportation. Meanwhile, the company provides full-process logistics tracking service and installation guide manuals to solve the worries of overseas customers.

With the global medical service moving towards refinement and humanization, hospitals have increasingly higher requirements for customized medical furniture and space planning capabilities. A relevant person in charge of ZHOBAI stated that the company will continue to invest in R&D, optimize product material technology and customization options, and further expand the depth of the full-chain service covering space planning, rendering design, custom production and sea freight delivery. Besides gynecological examination beds, it will further improve integrated solutions for supporting products such as nurse carts, medical trolleys and hospital beds, providing efficient, worry-free and cost-effective medical space construction support for more hospitals worldwide, and enabling ZHOBAI's brand philosophy and professional services to benefit doctors and patients across the globe.