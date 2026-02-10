Rehabilitation Building Of Wuhan Municipal Veterans' Hospital: A Human-Centered And Healing Healthcare Environment

MENAFN - GetNews) [Hospital Design ] Rehabilitation Building of Wuhan Municipal Veterans' HospitalModern hospital design is a crucial aspect of creating a comfortable and patient-centered hospital environment. A people-oriented design philosophy, appropriate use of color, spatial layout, and attention to detail are all indispensable elements in creating a modern hospital. So, how can we create a more harmonious and welcoming treatment environment for both patients and medical staff?

The overall planning and design of the hospital is based on the principles of green environment, healing, humanism, and modernity. It aims to create a personalized and comfortable treatment space that serves both patients and physicians, while also improving efficiency and creating a humane and harmonious environment.

Ground floor outpatient hall and information desk

The combination of wood tones and refreshing green creates a soft indoor environment, minimizing the coldness often associated with hospitals. The design de-emphasizes the white areas within the space, using warm beige tones to enhance the feeling of warmth and comfort, creating a more "home-like" atmosphere.

First floor inpatient lobby and emergency room

Integrated ceiling, lighting, and air vent design create a clean and simple overall space. The lighting scheme avoids core areas and provides even and scientific light distribution, preventing glare and discomfort for patients and medical staff.

Second Floor Waiting Area

The waiting area features continued use of wood paneling on the walls, incorporating seating areas and greenery to create a relaxed and natural atmosphere.

Fifth-floor cafeteria

The overall space features a wood-based color scheme, creating a warm and home-like atmosphere. This allows medical staff to feel more relaxed while eating and resting.