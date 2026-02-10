Rehabilitation Building Of Wuhan Municipal Veterans' Hospital: A Human-Centered And Healing Healthcare Environment
The overall planning and design of the hospital is based on the principles of green environment, healing, humanism, and modernity. It aims to create a personalized and comfortable treatment space that serves both patients and physicians, while also improving efficiency and creating a humane and harmonious environment.
Ground floor outpatient hall and information desk
The combination of wood tones and refreshing green creates a soft indoor environment, minimizing the coldness often associated with hospitals. The design de-emphasizes the white areas within the space, using warm beige tones to enhance the feeling of warmth and comfort, creating a more "home-like" atmosphere.
First floor inpatient lobby and emergency room
Integrated ceiling, lighting, and air vent design create a clean and simple overall space. The lighting scheme avoids core areas and provides even and scientific light distribution, preventing glare and discomfort for patients and medical staff.
Second Floor Waiting Area
The waiting area features continued use of wood paneling on the walls, incorporating seating areas and greenery to create a relaxed and natural atmosphere.
Fifth-floor cafeteria
The overall space features a wood-based color scheme, creating a warm and home-like atmosphere. This allows medical staff to feel more relaxed while eating and resting.
