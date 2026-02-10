Long Service Life Industrial Ceiling Fan HVLS In Factory With PMSM Motor

7.3m Diameter

14989m3/min Air Flow

60 rpm Max. Speed

1200m2 Coverage Area

1.25kw/h Input Power

HVLS Fan DM series is direct drived by IE4 PMSM Motor instead of gear drive with more excellent features.

. patented touch screen control panel, real-time display of the ceiling fan speed

. a wide speed range, 10-60rpm, can run for a long time at low speed without motor temperature rise noise

. IE4 ultra-high efficiency motor saves 50% energy compared to induction motor ceiling fans with same functions

. 38dB ultra-quiet operation of ceiling fan;

PMSM Motor and drive is core technology of Apogee, we got the patent of the whole fan including the motor, drive, appearance, constructions and etc., this series was verified by market for more than 7 years and applied in various application. Size from 3m~7.3m, suitable for different applications, industrial and commercial.

. Customization is negotiable, such as logo, blade color...

. Input power Supply: single-phase, three-phase 120V, 230V, 460V, 1p/3p 50/60Hz

. Building Structure: H-beam, Reinforced Concrete Beam, Spherical Grid

. The minimum installation height of the building is above 3.5m, if there is crane, the space between beam and crane is 1m.

. The safety distance between fan blades and obstacles is above 0.3.

. We provide technical support of measurement and installation.

. Delivery terms: Ex Works, FOB, CIF, Door to Door

Main Components

1. Motor:

IE4 PMSM Motor is Apogee Core technology with patents. Compared with geardrive fan, it has brilliant features, energy saving 50%, maintenance free (without gear problem), longer lifetime 15years, more safe and reliable.







2. Driver:

Drive is Apogee core technology with patents, customized software for hvls fans, smart protection for temperature, anti-collision, over-voltage, over-current, phase break, over-heat and etc. The delicate touchscreen is smart, smaller than big box, it shows speed directly.







3. Central Control:

Apogee Smart Control is our patents, able to control 30 large fans, through timing and temperature sensing, the operation plan is pre-defined. While improving the environment, minimize the cost of electricity.







4. Bearing:

Double bearing design, use SKF brand, to keep long lifetime and good reliability.







5. HUB:

Hub is made of ultra-high strength, Alloy steel Q460D.







6. Blades:

Blades is made of aluminum alloy 6063-T6, aerodynamic and resist fatigue design, effectively prevent deformation, big air volume, surface anodic oxidation for easy clean.











Application





