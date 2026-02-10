U&U Medical Launches Multiple R&D Projects, Deeply Engaging In The Innovation Track Of Medical Devices

MENAFN - GetNews) U&U Medical announced that it will launch a number of key R&D projects, mainly focusing on three core interventional device R&D projects: microwave ablation instruments, microwave ablation catheters and adjustable bending interventional sheaths.

These projects aim to fill the gaps in trade products in the field of minimally invasive treatment through innovative technologies.

The R&D focuses on clinical pain points: The microwave ablation series products will adopt multi-frequency temperature control technology to achieve precise temperature control and range control of tumor ablation, reducing the risk of damage to normal tissues;

The adjustable bending interventional sheath, through its flexible navigation design, improves the delivery efficiency of devices in complex anatomical parts and reduces the difficulty of surgical operations.

As a trading enterprise deeply rooted in the international market, U&U Medical, relying on its global supply chain advantages, plans to quickly implement the R&D results through its existing cooperation network. The R&D projects are not only intended to enhance product competitiveness, but also hope to promote the transformation of medical trade from“product circulation” to“scheme co-construction” through technology output, creating new value for global partners. In the next three years, the proportion of the enterprise's R&D investment will be increased to 15% of annual revenue, continuing to increase investment in the innovation track.