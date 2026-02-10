The Nurse Who Heard Gods Whisper Over The Hospital Din

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press Releases a Memoir That Reads Like a Love Letter to Human Resilience

What happens when a child written off by doctors grows up to heal thousands? Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of From There to Here: Journey of a Skinned Rabbit, the unforgettable true story of Sylvia Bryden-Stock, a woman who turned fragility into fortitude and discovered her divine purpose in the crowded, noisy wards of postwar Britain.

Sylvia entered the world in 1943, a frail infant described as a skinned rabbit. Plagued by health struggles and undiagnosed food intolerances, her dream of becoming a nurse seemed laughable to everyone but her. This memoir charts her unyielding path through the rigorous training of London hospitals in the 1960s, where discipline was absolute and compassion was learned on the job. From orthopedic surgery to home births and hospice care, Sylvia's nursing career became a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

But her journey did not end at the bedside. Beneath the bustle of hospital life unfolded a quieter, deeper quest. Sylvia's search for meaning led her from the structured faith of her childhood church toward a personal, profound spirituality that would sustain her through every challenge. Her story is one of listening closely enough to hear a calling louder than doubt, pain or fear.

From There to Here is a book for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, for caregivers in need of inspiration and for seekers of spiritual truth. It is a narrative rich with historical detail, emotional honesty and timeless insight into how we heal others by first healing ourselves.

Sylvia Bryden-Stock's life reminds us that some voices, however soft, are meant to be heard above the din.

Learn more about the book and its message here:

Purchase the book directly from the author's online shop via the launch page.

For inquiries, speaking engagements, or to connect with the author:

About the Author

Sylvia Bryden-Stock is a retired nurse, accredited master coach, and speaker. With experience in orthopedics, midwifery, and district nursing, she combines professional expertise with deep compassion to inspire healing, growth, and resilience in others.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a self-publishing house dedicated to helping authors share meaningful stories with readers worldwide through collaborative and professional publishing partnerships.