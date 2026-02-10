The Dorset NHS University Trust Introduces Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) Training To Enhance Their Mental Health Services

Dorset, UK - 10 February, 2026 - In a groundbreaking initiative to best address the mental and emotional health challenges amongst Dorset residents, NHS Dorset has become the first NHS Trust in the UK to introduce full accredited training for mental health professionals in Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) - an evidence based, fourth-wave therapeutic approach known for rapidly reducing stress, anxiety, trauma, and pain.

The initiative was instigated by Dr Sophie Rushbrook – a Consultant Clinical Psychologist and then head of the Dorset Intensive Psychological Therapies Service (IPTS) for people with complex trauma and personality disorders. She had previously trained in EFT and was impressed by its effectiveness. Being a leading-edge figure dedicated to getting the best possible results in the service, she wanted to bring EFT to Trust professionals to use as an additional therapeutic tool.

The programme, delivered by Tamara and Peter Donn of the EFT Training Centre which is based in Hertfordshire UK, enabled mental health professionals across multiple departments - including perinatal, homeless, home treatment, and intensive psychological therapy teams - with practical EFT tools to manage emotional intensity, support patients with complex trauma, and address staff stress.

“EFT, sometimes called 'Tapping', is supported by over 300 peer-reviewed studies-including more than 200 clinical trials (including 100 randomized controlled trials)-demonstrating significant reductions in anxiety, PTSD symptoms, pain, and trauma-related distress,” said Tamara Donn, EFTi Accredited Master Trainer and author of Frazzled to Fabulous in 5 Minutes a Day.“We're honoured that NHS Dorset is leading the way in integrating EFT into mainstream healthcare to support both staff resilience and trauma-informed care for patients.”

Peter Donn, EFTi Master Trainer and contributing author to the Clinical EFT Handbook, added:“Research consistently shows that emotional regulation skills are essential for both staff and for patients. EFT gives both lay people and professionals a simple, evidence-based tool that can be used anytime, anywhere – online or in-person. EFT can be used in a simple way by individuals, empowering them to help themselves, all the way through to addressing even severe trauma gently, effectively and safely, when facilitated by trained professionals.

From Scepticism to Transformation: Frontline Stories

At the 2025 EFT trainings for the Dorset Trust, mental health professionals, despite healthy scepticism initially in some cases, were surprised at how effective EFT was, and how quickly and safely it worked. Their experience of EFT personally within the training itself, as well as witnessing its effects on others in the live training environment, meant they were left impressed by its impact yet gentleness.

Jo, a perinatal clinical psychologist and EMDR practitioner, initially felt EFT“sounded quite alternative,” but quickly discovered it to be“powerful,” well-evidenced, and highly versatile. She reported noticing significant personal changes within a short space of time and was surprised by how effectively EFT integrated with her existing clinical approach.

Sarah, an occupational therapist and cognitive analytic therapist, highlighted how“collaborative and gentle” EFT feels, while also being remarkably wide-ranging in its application. During the training, she worked on limiting beliefs around running and subsequently completed Couch to 5K, experiencing far less internal resistance than she had previously encountered.

Becky, a senior mental health practitioner, emphasised EFT's value for clients experiencing emotional dysregulation, noting how quickly emotional intensity can reduce while clients remain“really in control” of the process three professionals described the training as warm, supportive, and expertly facilitated by Tamara and Peter, and spoke of EFT as a powerful, safe, and practical tool - offering meaningful benefits both professionally and personally. Videos of the experiences of some of the NHS professionals at the 2025 EFT trainings can be seen here:

A Blueprint for NHS Innovation

EFT is increasingly recognised as a “fourth-wave therapy”, integrating cognitive, exposure, and somatic elements through acupressure-based tapping on specific points. Studies show it reduces cortisol, improves mood, and creates emotional resilience - with results that are both measurable and sustainable.

“We believe Dorset's pioneering work could serve as a blueprint for other Trusts,” said Tamara Donn.“This isn't just about stress relief - it's about having an effective, gentle tool that professionals can add to their toolbox to get the best possible outcomes for their patients”. Peter added:“I feel excited that EFT can finally be used within public services in Dorset to improve residents' lives. I hope other forward-thinking Trusts can follow suit”.







About the EFT Training Centre

The EFT Training Centre, led by Tamara and Peter Donn, is one of the UK's foremost providers of accredited EFT training. Whilst based in Hertfordshire in the UK, they offer certification programmes, mentoring, and specialist courses for healthcare professionals, therapists, and coaches around the UK and worldwide as needed. Both trainers are EFT-International Accredited Master Trainers with over 35 years experience between them facilitating EFT sessions and training individuals in this powerful technique.