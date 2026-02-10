A Testament To The Human Spirit: How One Woman Chose Joy After Unimaginable Pain

MENAFN - GetNews)



Author's Tranquility Press presents Monya Williams'“I CAN-CER VIVE: Live Free-Choose Joy,” an unforgettable memoir of surviving childhood trauma and cancer with grace and resilience

Some stories don't just need to be told-they need to be felt.“I CAN-CER VIVE: Live Free Choose-Joy” is one of those rare books that doesn't just narrate a life; it invites you to walk alongside someone who has traveled through darkness and emerged with her spirit not just intact, but radiant. Monya Williams ' journey begins with a childhood shattered by abuse and follows her through a Stage 3C breast cancer diagnosis, more than thirty surgeries, and permanent facial paralysis. Yet what readers will remember is not the pain, but the profound joy she cultivates in its aftermath.

This is not a story about beating cancer. It's a story about learning how to live with it, through it, and beyond it. Williams writes with a raw honesty that pulls no punches, refusing to romanticize her bilateral mastectomy or minimize the scars left by childhood trauma. She gives voice to experiences often left unspoken-the messy, emotional, and physical realities of survival-making her story a lifeline for others walking similar paths.

Originally shared through a blog that drew millions of followers, Williams' words have long provided comfort and inspiration. Now, in this beautifully crafted memoir, she offers the full scope of her transformation: from a woman defined by her suffering to one who has rewritten her life with hope, purpose, and unshakable faith.

I CAN-CER VIVE: Live Free-Choose Joy is available now on Amazon. This is more than a book-it's an invitation to choose joy, no matter what life brings.

About the Author

Monya Williams is a wife, mother of four, and grandmother of six. A lifelong writer and motivational speaker, she is featured in“Live Happy: Ten Practices for Choosing Joy” for her commitment to serving others through daily kindness. She speaks on themes of inner beauty, overcoming fear, and living with intention. An Arizona native, she stays active through running, cycling, yoga, and volleyball.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a dedicated publicity partner for authors who have powerful stories to share. We are honored to support Monya Williams in bringing her moving, transformative memoir to readers around the world.