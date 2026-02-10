Wheatfield, NY - Michael "Mick" Trunzo of HUNT Real Estate ERA is making a lasting impact on the Western New York real estate industry by taking on a leadership role as the lead trainer for emerging HUNT agents in Niagara County. His decision to mentor the next generation of real estate professionals reflects his deep commitment to elevating industry standards and ensuring clients throughout the region receive the exceptional service they deserve. He instructs his mentees that "All Realtors Are Not Created Equal" and that "Excellence Is A Choice". He encourages them to be sincere in making excellence their standard level of service because their clients deserve no less.

With over a decade of experience since joining HUNT Real Estate ERA in 2014, Mick has established himself as one of the most knowledgeable, trusted and accomplished real estate agents in Wheatfield, NY. He is the lead trainer for emerging HUNT Real Estate Professionals as well as a senior advisor to the CEO. His consistent recognition on the Who's Who In Western New York Real Estate list and his status as a HUNT Model Agent demonstrate the level of expertise he brings to his training and advisor responsibilities. By sharing his proven strategies and attention to detail, he is shaping how new agents approach client relationships and transactions.

"I wanted to give back to the industry that I am so passionate about so when asked, I agreed to become the lead trainer for emerging HUNT real estate professionals in Niagara County which allows me to mentor new agents and teach them how to pay attention to detail and ultimately service clients like they deserve to be," says Trunzo. His mentoring emphasizes the importance of technical knowledge, market expertise, and genuine client care. Qualities that have defined his own successful career as a respected figure among Realtor agents in Wheatfield, NY and all across Western New York.

Mick's unique background in engineering and home construction adds tremendous value to his training curriculum. New agents learn about market trends and strong negotiation strategies while gaining insights into property evaluation, structural considerations, and quality assessment that many realtors lack. This comprehensive approach helps emerging agents serve clients with the same level of expertise Mick demonstrates as a real estate agent in Wheatfield, NY.

HUNT Real Estate ERA, a family-owned business since 1911, continues to be the most successful real estate company in Western New York, thanks in part to dedicated professionals like Trunzo who invest in the future of the industry. Whether you need guidance as a buyer or seller, experience the difference of working with an experienced real estate listing agent in Wheatfield, NY who sets the standard for excellence.

