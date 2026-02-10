MENAFN - GetNews)



Search behavior is shifting. Users are no longer just clicking ten blue links on Google; they are getting direct answers from AI models like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. To survive in this new era, you need to ensure your brand is visible to Large Language Models (LLMs).

Radarkit is the ultimate AI Search Audit Chrome extension designed to help you search your website if its ready for AI visibility. Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus on Google's crawlers, Radarkit audits your site through the eyes of AI Agents, ensuring your content is cited, not ignored.

Why You Need an AI SEO Chrome Extension

Traditional SEO tools simulate Googlebot, which has historically limited page crawl data to the first 2MB of text. However, modern AI models ingest significantly more context to generate accurate answers.

If your critical content is hidden behind complex JavaScript or buried deep in the code, AI bots like OAI-SearchBot or PerplexityBot might see a blank page. Radarkit bypasses these limits to fetch a lot of other stuff-including raw HTML and rendered DOM elements-to show you exactly what the AI sees.

Key Features of Radarkit

1. True "Agent View" Analysis

Most websites look perfect to humans but broken to bots. Radarkit's AI SEO Chrome extension compares the "Human View" (what users see) against the "Agent View" (what AI bots crawl). It instantly highlights content gaps caused by heavy JavaScript or improper rendering.

2. Bypasses the 2MB Crawl Limit

Don't let legacy crawling limits hurt your rankings. Radarkit fetches the full context of your page, ensuring that long-form content, technical specs, and detailed guides are accessible to LLMs for citation.

3. Automated /llms Generator

The /llms file is the new standard for AI indexing. It tells AI agents exactly which pages to read. Radarkit detects if this file is missing and helps you generate llms file for free, giving you a competitive edge in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

4. AI Access & Schema Validator

Is your robots accidentally blocking ChatGPT? Is your Schema structured for RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation)? Radarkit validates your technical setup in one click, ensuring you aren't invisible to the world's fastest-growing search engines.

How to Search Your Website if It's Ready for AI Visibility

Step1: Install the Chrome Extension: Visit Chrome webstore and install the extension. Alternatively, You can open Radarkit website and click on the Chrome extension from the menu to install.

Step 2: Navigate to Your Page: Open any landing page or blog post you want to audit.

Step 3: Click to Audit: Hit the Radarkit icon to generate an instant AI Visibility Score.

Fix the Errors: Use our actionable insights to unblock crawlers, fix schema, and optimize your content for citations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the best AI SEO Chrome extension?

Radarkit AI SEO Extension is widely considered the best AI SEO Chrome extension because it focuses specifically on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Unlike standard SEO tools, it audits for AI-specific crawlers (ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity) and checks for modern requirements like /llms.

How does Radarkit check for AI visibility?

Radarkit simulates a visit from major AI bots using residential proxies. It fetches page crawl data, renders JavaScript, and analyzes the raw HTML to ensure your content is machine-readable and ready for citation.

Why does the extension fetch more data than Google tools?

Google often limits crawling to the first 2MB of a page to save resources. AI models, however, need deep context to understand and summarize content. Radarkit fetches "a lot of other stuff"-including full DOM structures-to ensure the AI gets the complete picture of your brand.

Is the Radarkit extension free?

Yes, the Radarkit AI Search Visibility Chrome extension is free to download and use for auditing individual pages. For bulk tracking and global rank monitoring, you can upgrade to the Radarkit platform.