Thrombectomy Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 2.62 Billion By 2031 With Consistent Growth Driven By Neurovascular And Peripheral Vascular Applications

Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on thrombectomy devices market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction:

The thrombectomy devices market is poised for steady growth, with the market estimated to expand from USD 1.87 billion in 2026 to USD 2.62 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.98% during this period. The market's expansion is supported by increasing stroke incidence, a growing aging population with vascular risk factors, and widening reimbursement coverage across key healthcare systems. North America currently leads in revenue share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and adoption of minimally invasive procedures. This growth underscores the rising importance of thrombectomy devices in hospitals and specialized stroke centers worldwide.

Key Trends in Thrombectomy Devices Market:

The thrombectomy devices market is experiencing significant momentum due to multiple converging trends:

Rising Stroke Incidence and Aging Population:

As life expectancy increases globally, the number of patients eligible for thrombectomy procedures is also growing. Stroke events worldwide are projected to rise sharply, pushing hospitals to expand thrombectomy capabilities. This demographic shift ensures consistent demand for thrombectomy devices and recurrent replacement cycles.

Device Design and Procedural Efficiency:

Mechanical thrombectomy systems continue to maintain the largest installed base. Simultaneously, aspiration catheters and computer-assisted vacuum pumps are improving procedural efficiency, reducing active device time, and increasing procedural success rates. Hospitals are updating their device portfolios to adopt these newer systems that enhance patient outcomes.

Clinical Evidence and Guideline Support:

Expanding clinical evidence supports thrombectomy use across neurovascular and peripheral vascular applications. Registries report low major adverse event rates, and cost-effectiveness studies in Europe indicate favorable reimbursement potential. Guidelines are being updated to include medium-vessel occlusions and peripheral interventions, further encouraging adoption.

Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion:

Improvements in stroke networks, mobile units, and tele-triage pathways, especially in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, are extending thrombectomy access beyond major metropolitan centers. Regulatory harmonization across markets is also shortening approval timelines, fostering local demand.

Market Segmentation:

The thrombectomy devices market is segmented by technology, type, and disease area, each contributing uniquely to market growth:

By Technology:

Mechanical Stent Retriever (largest market share in 2025)

Aspiration Catheter (fastest-growing segment through 2031)

Rheolytic and Other Technologies

Ultrasonic /rotational

By Type:

Manual Systems (52.20% share in 2025)

Automated Systems (growing at a 7.44% CAGR)

By Disease Area:

Neurovascular (largest segment, 45.60% share in 2025)

Peripheral Vascular

Coronary

Pulmonary Embolism (highest growth outlook at 7.98% CAGR)

By Geography:

North America (largest market, 38.10% revenue share in 2025)

Europe

Asia-Pacific (fastest-growing region, 8.11% CAGR)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in Thrombectomy Devices Market:

The market features a mix of global medical device companies actively expanding their portfolios through acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. Leading manufacturers focus on broadening offerings across mechanical and aspiration-based systems, ensuring compatibility with both manual and automated thrombectomy procedures. Investments in research and development are also targeting improvements in device safety, recanalization rates, and procedural speed. Hospitals and stroke centers are simultaneously investing in comprehensive stroke networks and training programs to maximize device utilization and patient outcomes.

Stryker

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV (Spectranetics)

Conclusion:

The thrombectomy devices market demonstrates strong potential for sustained growth over the coming years. Key drivers such as increasing stroke prevalence, technological enhancements, expanding clinical evidence, improved infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies are collectively supporting market expansion. North America will maintain its leading position, while Asia-Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market due to infrastructural and regulatory developments. Hospitals and specialized care centers worldwide are expected to continue investing in thrombectomy devices, reinforcing their role as essential tools in stroke management and peripheral vascular care.

This market outlook emphasizes the importance of staying updated with thrombectomy devices market trends, market share shifts, and technological advancements. Stakeholders, including manufacturers, hospitals, and investors, can leverage these insights to align strategies and capitalize on growth opportunities. As the market continues to evolve, monitoring regional dynamics, clinical adoption, and device performance will be crucial in maintaining competitive advantage in the global thrombectomy devices market.

