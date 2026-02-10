Burn Care Market Size To Reach USD 4.14 Billion By 2031, Supported By Advanced Dressings And Hospital-Led Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the burn care market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Burn Care Market Analysis:

According to Mordor Intelligence, the burn care market size was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2025, reached USD 3.06 billion in 2026, and is projected to touch USD 4.14 billion by 2031, reflecting consistent burn care market growth during the forecast period.

This outlook highlights sustained demand across hospitals, specialised burn centres, and outpatient facilities, supported by the increasing use of advanced dressings, therapy devices, and biologic solutions. The burn care industry benefits from improved clinical protocols, wider reimbursement coverage in developed regions, and gradual adoption of structured burn management practices in emerging economies.

Burn Care Market Trends Shaping the Industry Landscape

Rising Use of Advanced Wound Dressings

Advanced dressings such as foam, hydrogel, and antimicrobial silver are preferred for minor and partial burns due to reliable healing, infection control, and ease of use across hospital and outpatient settings.

Growing Adoption of Therapy Devices

Portable negative-pressure wound therapy systems are increasingly used to shorten hospital stays and support home-based recovery while maintaining treatment effectiveness.

Selective Uptake of Biologic Solutions

Skin substitutes and dermal matrices are gaining use in complex burn cases, supporting long-term burn care market share growth within specialised care environments.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Burn Care Market Segmentation and Scope Analysis

By Product Type

Advanced Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Antimicrobial Silver Dressings

Collagen & Silicone Dressings

Traditional Dressings

Biologics

Therapy Devices

Topical Agents

Other Product Types

By Depth of Burn

Minor Burns

Partial-Thickness Burns

Full-Thickness Burns

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialised Burn Centres

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Home-Care Settings

Military & Emergency Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Landscape of the Burn Care Industry

The burn care industry features a mix of global healthcare companies and focused wound-care specialists. Market participants compete on product reliability, clinical evidence, distribution reach, and alignment with hospital procurement standards.

Key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc

Cardinal Health Inc.

Burn Care Market Conclusion

The global burn care market growth outlook remains positive as healthcare systems prioritize structured wound management and disaster readiness. Demand for reliable dressings, supportive therapy devices, and specialised care solutions underpins steady expansion across both developed and developing regions.

While cost and reimbursement variability influence adoption speed, the overall burn care market forecast reflects sustained investment in burn treatment infrastructure and clinical capability. As hospitals and ambulatory centres continue to refine care pathways, suppliers that align with efficiency, safety, and consistent outcomes are positioned to strengthen their role in the evolving burn care market.

Industry Related Reports:

Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market:The mouth ulcer treatment market covers therapies across antimicrobial, antihistamine, analgesic, and corticosteroid drug classes, delivered through sprays, mouthwashes, gels, and related formulations, with market forecasts presented in value terms (USD).

Get more insights:

substance Abuse Treatment Market Size: The substance abuse treatment market is estimated at USD 12.38 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2031, growing steadily over the forecast period from its USD 11.75 billion valuation in 2025.

Get more insights:

Hyoscine Market Share: The hyoscine market was valued at USD 464.65 million in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 486.87 million in 2026 to USD 614.91 million by 2031, reflecting consistent demand across multiple therapeutic indications.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...