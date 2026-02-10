Acrylonitrile Market At 4.72% CAGR By 2031, Strengthens With Expanding Use In High-Performance Applications Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Acrylonitrile Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Acrylonitrile Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

the global acrylonitrile market is estimated at 8.79 million tons in 2026 and is projected to reach 11.07 million tons by 2031, reflecting stable demand across automotive, electronics, and construction applications. The global acrylonitrile market continues to show steady expansion as downstream industries increase their use of performance plastics and synthetic fibers.

Acrylonitrile is a key chemical used in ABS and SAN plastics, acrylic fibers, nitrile rubber, and water-treatment chemicals found in vehicles, electronics, pipes, and protective textiles, supporting steady demand in the Acrylonitrile Industry. The Acrylonitrile Market Forecast benefits from vehicle lightweighting, expanding 5G infrastructure, and interest in bio-based materials, while feedstock costs and regulations keep the Acrylonitrile Market Size growing at a stable pace.

Acrylonitrile Emerging Trends

Automotive Plastics and Construction Materials Demand

A key Acrylonitrile Market Trend comes from the automotive sector, where ABS plastics are used in dashboards, interior parts, and battery housings due to their strength and heat resistance, especially in electric vehicles. Construction uses such as conduits and fire-resistant components also support Acrylonitrile Market Growth.

Renewable Feedstock and Sustainability Efforts

Manufacturers are also exploring renewable feedstock pathways to lower lifecycle emissions. Bio-ammonia supply and low-carbon acrylonitrile grades are gaining interest from automotive and electronics companies that have sustainability targets. Although still emerging, these efforts influence long-term planning in the Acrylonitrile Industry.

Feedstock Cost Pressures

Production relies heavily on propylene feedstock. Price volatility in this raw material can affect margins and operating rates for producers and downstream processors. As a result, companies are focusing on integrated supply chains and catalyst efficiency improvements to manage operating costs.

Acrylonitrile Market Categorization

By Process Technology

Ammoxidation process

Other production processes

By Application

Acrylic fiber

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

Nitrile-butadiene rubber

Other derivatives

By End-Use Industry

Automotive and transportation

Construction and infrastructure

Electrical and electronics

Textiles and apparel

Other industries

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Major Market Participants in the Acrylonitrile Market

INEOS

Ascend Performance Materials

PetroChina

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Conclusion

The Acrylonitrile Market Forecast indicates steady demand supported by automotive, electronics, infrastructure, textiles, and water-treatment applications, creating balanced Acrylonitrile Market Growth. While environmental rules and feedstock cost changes affect production decisions, interest in recyclable plastics and renewable inputs is gradually shaping manufacturing. Overall, the Acrylonitrile Industry is expected to keep a stable role in the petrochemical chain, maintaining a consistent Acrylonitrile Market Size outlook.

Industry Related Reports:

Acetic Acid Market

The Acetic Acid market is projected to reach 20.48 million tons in 2026, rising from 19.58 million tons in 2025 and expected to hit 25.62 million tons by 2031, expanding at a 4.58% CAGR (2026–2031). Growth is supported by increasing demand for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and acetate esters used in paints, coatings, packaging, and textiles, particularly across Asia-Pacific's expanding manufacturing and polyester industries.

Acetone Market

The Acetone market is forecast to grow from USD 7.71 billion in 2026 (USD 7.23 billion in 2025) to USD 10.6 billion by 2031, registering a 6.58% CAGR. Rising consumption of bisphenol-A and methyl methacrylate (MMA), along with strong demand from plastics, electronics, and automotive coatings, is driving expansion, while increasing use of acetone as an industrial solvent and in personal care products further supports market growth.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...

Mordor Intelligence, 11th Floor, Rajapushpa Summit, Nanakramguda Rd, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana – 500032, India.