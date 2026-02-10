Gastrointestinal (GI) Stool Testing Market Forecast To Reach USD 1.24 Billion By 2031, Supported By Screening Expansion And Molecular Test Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the gastrointestinal (GI) stool testing market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stool Testing Market Analysis

According to Mordor Intelligence, the gastrointestinal (GI) stool testing market size is estimated at USD 0.89 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2031, reflecting consistent expansion during the forecast period. This growth outlook highlights how stool-based diagnostics are becoming a routine part of disease screening, infection detection, and gastrointestinal disorder monitoring.

As diagnostic workflows move toward efficiency and patient convenience, the gastrointestinal (GI) stool testing industry is witnessing higher test volumes through home collection kits, rapid immunochemical assays, and multiplex molecular panels. These shifts are improving access while supporting long-term market growth across both developed and emerging regions.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stool Testing Market Trends Shaping Demand

Rising prevalence of GI disorders and colorectal cancer screening mandates Increased screening eligibility and guideline updates are enlarging the population undergoing stool-based tests.

Surge in point-of-care immunochemical (FIT/iFOBT) test adoption Rapid, same-visit tests that remove dietary restrictions are gaining ground, especially in clinics and outpatient settings.

Expansion of molecular enteric pathogen panels Multiplex PCR platforms that detect multiple pathogens in one run are increasingly adopted in hospitals and labs.

Growth of at-home collection and telehealth integration Home sample kits, combined with remote healthcare services, support broader test access and convenience.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stool Testing Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By Test Type

Occult Blood

Ova & Parasites

Bacterial Pathogens

Viral Pathogens

Others

By Technology

Immunoassay

Molecular PCR

Next-Generation Sequencing

Lateral Flow / Rapid Tests

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Physician Offices & POC Sites

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stool Testing Market Key Players

The gastrointestinal (GI) stool testing market features established diagnostics companies with broad portfolios and global reach. These players focus on strengthening their market share through test menu expansion, workflow efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Key participants include:

Abbott Laboratories

Genova Diagnostics

bioMérieux SA

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Gastrointestinal (GI) Stool Testing Market Conclusion

The gastrointestinal (GI) stool testing market is positioned for steady and sustainable expansion as healthcare systems emphasize early detection, preventive screening, and patient-friendly diagnostics. Rising awareness of gastrointestinal disorders and broader acceptance of stool-based testing are strengthening long-term market growth.

As healthcare providers seek reliable, non-invasive diagnostic tools, the gastrointestinal (GI) stool testing industry is expected to maintain its role as a core component of modern diagnostic pathways. Balanced growth across market size, share, and application areas underscores the importance of stool testing in future gastrointestinal care strategies.

Industry Related Reports:

At-Home Peptic Ulcer Testing Market:This market covers urea breath test kits, stool antigen home kits, and finger-stick serology kits, distributed through online direct-to-consumer platforms, retail pharmacies, and telehealth partnerships across major global regions.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market Size:The global IBD diagnostic market is valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.

Escherichia Coli Testing Market Share: The Escherichia coli testing market is estimated at USD 2.56 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.55%, driven by clinical and environmental testing demand.

