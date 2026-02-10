Enrico Madrid, Aka Sandwichez, To Record New Single At Plug Studios In The Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY - Enrico Madrid, also known by his stage name Sandwichez, is set to hit the studio at Plug Studios in the Bronx, NY on Thursday, February 12th, 2026. The rising artist will be recording his highly anticipated new single, "She Thinks," which will feature no collaborations and will showcase his raw talent with just two verses.

Sandwichez has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of hip-hop and R&B. His previous singles, "Lost in the Sauce" and "Ride or Die," have garnered millions of streams and have solidified his place as a rising star. With his upcoming single, "She Thinks," Sandwichez aims to continue his streak of success and showcase his growth as an artist.

The decision to record at Plug Studios in the Bronx, NY was a strategic one for Sandwichez. The studio has a reputation for producing high-quality music and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Sandwichez is excited to work with the talented team at Plug Studios and is confident that they will bring his vision for "She Thinks" to life.

Fans can expect "She Thinks" to be a powerful and emotional track, with Sandwichez's signature smooth vocals and clever lyrics. The single will be a testament to Sandwichez's growth as an artist and will showcase his ability to create a hit without any features. With the recording session just a few days away, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "She Thinks" and are excited to see what Sandwichez has in store for them.

