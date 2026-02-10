NSCLC Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 100+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "NSCLC Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in the NSCLC pipeline landscape. It covers the NSCLC pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the NSCLC pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the NSCLC Pipeline Report



On February 05, 2026- Amgen conducted a phase 2 Study Evaluating the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of AMG 193 in Subjects With Methylthioadenosine Phosphorylase (MTAP)-Deleted Previously Treated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

On February 03, 2026- Ellipses Pharma announced a study is to assess the safety, side effects and effectiveness of EP0031 in patients with advanced RET-altered malignancies (NSCLC). EP0031 is being investigated in this modular, interventional Phase I/II dose escalation and dose expansion study to investigate the optimal dose in adult patients with advanced RET-altered malignancies. Currently there are no approved RET-targeted treatments for patients who progress on first-generation SRIs. However, it is proposed that EP0031 can overcome resistance mechanisms to first generation SRIs, as EP0031 is a potent and selective RET inhibitor with broad activity against common RET fusions and mutations. Phase I (dose escalation and optimization) has completed and a RP2D has been selected for Phase II.

In January, 2026- ETOP IBCSG Partners Foundation conducted a Phase II Trial of Adagrasib in Patients With KRASG12C-mutant NSCLC, Including the Elderly (≥70 Years) or Patients With Poor Performance Status. ADEPPT is an international, multicentre, single-arm phase II trial. The protocol treatment consists of adagrasib, which is administered at a dose of 600 mg orally, twice daily until progression or unacceptable toxicity primary objective of this trial is to assess the clinical efficacy of adagrasib treatment, in terms of objective response, in patients with KRASG12C-mutant NSCLC, including the elderly (≥70 years) or patients with poor performance status (ECOG PS=2).

In January 2026- Revolution Medicines Inc. conducted a Phase 3 study designed to evaluate whether treatment with daraxonrasib will improve progression free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) compared to docetaxel chemotherapy in patients with NSCLC who were previously treated. Patients will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive daraxonrasib or docetaxel chemotherapy.

DelveInsight's NSCLC Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for NSCLC treatment.

The leading NSCLC Companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Merus N.V., Zymeworks BC Inc., Cytos Biotechnology, Exelixis, ProfoundBio US Co., Beijing Pearl Biotechnology Limited Liability Company, Pfizer, OncoResponse, Inc., Next Point Therapeutics, Inc., Light Chain Bioscience - Novimmune SA, Medolution Ltd., Immunitas Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech and others. Promising NSCLC Therapies such as Brigatinib, Tyrosine kinase inhibitor, AK104+anlotinib, Osimertinib, Gefitinib, SSGJ-707, JS111 capsules (AP-L1898), Atezolizumab, Tiragolumab, AK112, Pemetrexed, Paclitaxel and others.

The NSCLC Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The NSCLC Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the NSCLC.

NSCLC Overview

Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common type of lung cancer. With this disease, cancer cells originate in your lung tissues. Non-small cell lung cancer grows slowly compared to small cell lung cancer but it often spreads to other parts of your body by the time it's diagnosed. So, early detection and non-small cell lung cancer treatment are essential.

NSCLC Emerging Drugs Profile

V940: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

V940 is designed to stimulate an immune response by generating specific T cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor. It is a novel investigational messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based personalized cancer vaccine consisting of a single synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed and produced based on the unique mutational signature of the DNA sequence of the patient's tumor. Upon administration into the body, the algorithmically derived and RNA-encoded neoantigen sequences are endogenously translated and undergo natural cellular antigen processing and presentation, a key step in adaptive immunity. The drug is in Phase III stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

QL1706: Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

QL1706 is an investigational bifunctional antibody with additional anti-cytotoxic T lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA-4) antibody could increase the anti-tumor effect of anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) antibody. QL1706 is a novel dual immune checkpoint blockade containing a mixture of anti-PD-1 IgG4 and anti-CTLA4 IgG1 antibodies produced by a single cell line. The drug is in Phase III stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128): Merus N.V.

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128; Zeno) is a Biclonics antibody that overcomes HER3 mediated NRG1 (or NRG1 fusion) signaling in tumor cells. Zeno docks on HER2, then binds to and blocks the NRG1 fusion-HER3 interaction and HER3 heterodimerization with HER2. It has a dual mechanism against cancer, as it prevents NRG1 fusions from binding to the protein HER3 and it blocks the interaction of HER3 with HER2, which the cancer cells depend on to survive and multiply. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage for the treatment of NSCLC.

ZW49: Zymeworks BC Inc.

ZW49 (zanidatamab zovodotin) is a bispecific anti-HER2 ADC that is based on the same antibody framework as ZW25 but armed with a cytotoxic payload. A biparatopic (targeting two different non-overlapping epitopes on ERBB2, on extracellular domains 2 (ECD2) and 4 (ECD4). ZW25 is an anti-HER2 biparatopic antibody which binds to the same domains as trastuzumab and pertuzumab. ZW25 simultaneously binds two distinct sites on HER2, a protein expressed on many types of cancer cells. This unique design results in multiple mechanisms of action, including dual HER2 signal blockade, increased antibody binding, receptor clustering, and removal of HER2 from the cell surface, and potent effector function. ZW49 is in Phase I of clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The NSCLC Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of NSCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for NSCLC Treatment.

NSCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

NSCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the NSCLC market.

NSCLC Companies

NSCLC pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

NSCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the NSCLC Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination NSCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)V940: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLCDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128): Merus N.V.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ZW49: Zymeworks BC Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key CompaniesNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key ProductsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Unmet NeedsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Market Drivers and BarriersNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Future Perspectives and ConclusionNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Analyst ViewsNon-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) Key CompaniesAppendix

