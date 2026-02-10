Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report



On February 03, 2026- Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of [177Lu]Lu-DOTA-TATE plus octreotide long-acting release (LAR) versus octreotide LAR alone in newly diagnosed patients with somatostatin receptor positive (SSTR+), well differentiated Grade1 and Grade 2 (G1 and G2) (Ki-67 <10%) advanced gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) with high disease burden.

GEP-NETs represent the second most common digestive cancer in terms of prevalence.

According to findings, small intestine (30.8%), rectum (26.3%), colon (17.6%), pancreas (12.1%), and appendix (5.7%) are the most common primary NET sites in the digestive tract.

According to the findings, 53% of patients with NETs present with localized disease, 20% have locoregional disease, and 27% have distant metastases at the time of diagnosis.

The old age population is more susceptible to suffering from Gastroenteropancreatic NET.

The leading Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies such as ITM Solucin GmbH, Camurus, Bristol Myers Squibb, RayzeBio, and others. Promising Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies such as ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), CAM2029, RYZ101 (Actinium-225 DOTATATE), and others.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are heterogeneous neoplasms arising in secretory cells of the diffuse neuroendocrine system. They are characterized by a relatively indolent growth and the ability to secrete biogenic amines and peptide hormones. Gastroenteropancreatic NETs (GEP-NETs) include NETs of the gastrointestinal tract (GI-NETs) and pancreatic NETs (panNETs) and can be subdivided into well-differentiated (low-, intermediate- or high-grade) tumors and poorly differentiated carcinomas (NECs), according to their morphology and proliferative activity.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incident Cases

Grade-specific Cases

Tumor site-specific Cases

Stage-specific Cases Symptom-specific Cases

Gastroenteropancreatic NET Marketed Drugs

LUTATHERA: Novartis

Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate*) is a lutetium Lu 177-labeled somatostatin analog peptide. Lutathera belongs to a class of treatments called Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT). Lutathera is comprised of a targeting molecule that carries a radioactive component. Lutathera has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It was approved in 2018 by the US FDA for the treatment of adult patients with SSTR-positive GEP-NETs, including those in the foregut, midgut, and hindgut. Lutathera is also approved in Europe for unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well-differentiated (G1 and G2), somatostatin receptors (SSTR)-positive GEP-NETs in adults, and in Japan for SSTR-positive NETs.

SOMATULINE DEPOT: Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

SOMATULINE DEPOT (lanreotide) is a somatostatin analog indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable, well- or moderately-differentiated, locally advanced, or metastatic gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) to improve progression-free survival.

Emerging Gastroenteropancreatic NET Drugs

CAM2029: Camurus AB

CAM2029 is a long-acting octreotide subcutaneous depot under development for the treatment of three rare diseases: acromegaly, gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET), and polycystic liver disease (PLD). Studies completed to date demonstrate that CAM2029 has the potential to provide significantly higher octreotide bioavailability and octreotide exposure with the potential for improved treatment efficacy, compared to current market-leading products. CAM2029 is designed to enable easy self-administration, including the option of a pre-filled pen. CAM2029 is based on Camurus' proprietary FluidCrystal technology. Currently, it is in Phase III of clinical development for the treatment of GEP-NET.

ITM-11: ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

ITM-11 (177Lu-edotreotide), being developed by ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, is an innovative Targeted Radionuclide Therapy agent consisting of two components: firstly, Edotreotide (DOTATOC), an octreotide-derived somatostatin analog, and secondly, EndolucinBeta (no-carrier-added (n.c.a.) lutetium-177 chloride) a synthetic, low-energy beta-emitting therapeutic radioisotope.. It is currently being investigated in two Phase III clinical trials, COMPETE (NCT03049189) and COMPOSE (NCT04919226). While COMPETE is evaluating ITM-11 for the treatment of patients with grade 1 and grade 2 GEP-NETs, the radiopharmaceutical candidate is also being investigated in COMPOSE, for patients with well-differentiated high grade 2 and grade 3 GEP-NETs. ITM-11 received an orphan designation as a treatment for GEP-NETs based on the data from a Phase II clinical study, which demonstrated a significant benefit (substantially improved progression-free survival, PFS).

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Strengths



The development of novel targeted therapies and personalized treatment options has enhanced the treatment efficacy and outcomes for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), strengthening the market. Improved diagnostic tools and imaging technologies, coupled with rising awareness, allow for early detection and diagnosis of GEP-NETs, driving market growth.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Opportunities



The growing pipeline of therapies, including immunotherapies and new targeted agents, offers significant opportunities for market expansion and improved treatment outcomes for GEP-NET patients. The shift toward precision medicine and personalized treatments tailored to genetic profiles and tumor characteristics presents a major opportunity for the GEP-NET market, allowing for more effective management of the disease.

Scope of the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ITM Isotopen Technologien München, Camurus AB, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Limited, Experior S.L., Tarveda Therapeutics, Roche Pharma A, Exelixis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Recordati Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., Aveo Oncology Pharmaceuticals, Radiomedix, Orano Med, PharmaMar, Bayer, Trio Medicines, and others.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies: ITM-11, CAM2029, and others.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors emerging therapies

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics: Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market drivers and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

