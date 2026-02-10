Universe Group Strengthens Its Specialist-Brand Model Across South East Queensland With Universe Fencing, Universe Solar And Universe Granny Flats

MENAFN - GetNews)



Universe Group today announced a renewed focus on its multi-brand structure, operating three specialist businesses - Universe Fencing - , Universe Solar - and Universe Granny Flats - - each built to serve a distinct customer need while sharing a central operations base at 4/160 Cotlew St in Ashmore.

The announcement reflects the group's approach to keeping services clearly separated; dedicated pathways, teams, and customer support; while maintaining consistent standards in quoting, project coordination, and customer communication across the three brands.

Three specialist brands, one clear customer pathway

Universe Fencing supports residential and commercial fencing needs across the Gold Coast and surrounding areas, including timber and Colorbond fencing, retaining walls, pool fencing, and gate solutions.

Universe Solar focuses on solar systems and installations, servicing customers across Queensland and NSW, with contact and support information centralised through its website.

Universe Granny Flats provides granny flats and second dwellings across South East Queensland and Northern NSW, with service-area information and a catalogue-style website designed to help homeowners compare designs and start a project.

“The goal is simple: keep each service specialised, make it easy for customers to reach the right team, and deliver a consistent experience from first enquiry through to project completion,” a spokesperson said.

Central base, service-specific contact points

All three brands operate in Ashmore, with service-specific contact points available to route enquiries to the appropriate team.

Enquiries (service-specific)

Universe Fencing, Phone: 1300 363 178 Email:...

Universe Solar, Phone: 1300 363 178 Email:...

Universe Granny Flats, Phone: 0485 022 701 Email:...

About Universe Group

Universe Group operates three specialist service brands. Universe Fencing, Universe Solar and Universe Granny Flats; supporting property owners across South East Queensland and Northern NSW through distinct service divisions and dedicated customer pathways.