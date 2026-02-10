403
Titleholders Al-Rayan Book West Asia Club Volleyball Semifinal Berth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Qatari side and defending champions Al-Rayan, alongside Bahrain's Al-Ahli, have secured qualification to the semifinals of the West Asia Club Volleyball championship on Tuesday, getting past Al-Wakrah and Al-Itihad, respectively.
Titleholders Al-Rayan cruised past fellow Qatari side Al-Wakrah in a commanding 3-0 win, while Bahraini side Al-Ahli beat Al-Itihad with the same scoreline to book their place in the semifinals of the Kuwait-hosted competiton, which runs until February 14.
The remaining quarterfinal clashes see Kuwait pitted against Omani side Al-Seeb, while Bahrain's Dar Al-Kuliab meet Iraqi outfit Ghaz Al-Junoob. (end)
mym
