Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Titleholders Al-Rayan Book West Asia Club Volleyball Semifinal Berth


2026-02-10 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Qatari side and defending champions Al-Rayan, alongside Bahrain's Al-Ahli, have secured qualification to the semifinals of the West Asia Club Volleyball championship on Tuesday, getting past Al-Wakrah and Al-Itihad, respectively.
Titleholders Al-Rayan cruised past fellow Qatari side Al-Wakrah in a commanding 3-0 win, while Bahraini side Al-Ahli beat Al-Itihad with the same scoreline to book their place in the semifinals of the Kuwait-hosted competiton, which runs until February 14.
The remaining quarterfinal clashes see Kuwait pitted against Omani side Al-Seeb, while Bahrain's Dar Al-Kuliab meet Iraqi outfit Ghaz Al-Junoob. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

