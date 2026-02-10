403
Saudi Cabinet Calls For Adherence To Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet called on Tuesday for adherence to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, its full implementation, and progress towards a political solution that embodies an independent Palestinian state.
In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Minister of State and Acting Minister of Media, Dr. Issam bin Saeed, said that this came after the Cabinet session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The Cabinet affirmed its support for the outcomes of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, stressing the importance of continuing international efforts and taking practical steps to combat cross-border terrorism and the direct threat it poses to the security and stability of societies.
The Cabinet commended the efforts made to support bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Syria, including the visit of a Saudi delegation to Damascus to launch strategic projects and contracts in the aviation, communications, water, industry, and education sectors to strengthen infrastructure and boost Syrian economic growth.
The Cabinet reviewed the items on its agenda, including authorizing the Saudi Minister of Energy to discuss and sign a draft framework agreement and a draft cooperation agreement with Jordan and Turkiye regarding the peaceful uses of nuclear and atomic energy between Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkiye.
The Cabinet also approved the agreement for a high-speed electric rail link between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU), between the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Syrian Ministry of Health for cooperation in the health fields.
Furthermore, the Cabinet authorized the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Geological Survey, to discuss and sign a draft MoU with the Yemeni side regarding technical and scientific geological cooperation between the Saudi Geological Survey and the Yemeni Geological Survey and Mineral Resources Authority. (end)
