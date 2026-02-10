Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Min. Of Social Affairs: Kuwait Revises Domestic Violence Law


2026-02-10 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah said Tuesday that the Cabinet has okayed a comprehensive amendment to the domestic violence law.
The minister made the remarks in a keynote speech addressing the family and child protection conference, in the presence of Minister of Justice and Chairman of Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studites Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait and several other state officials and civil society organizations.
She added that the amendment, which was approved during a cabinet meeting, is a complete revision of the existing legislation and contributes to closing legislative loopholes and promoting the protection and prevention system.
She also regarded it as a more comprehensive and effective legal framework for protecting the family and ensuring its stability, underlining that it aligns with relevant international conventions and the best practices applied.
Regarding the conference, the minister pointed out that the gathering reflects Kuwait's commitment to bolstering an integrated system to provide protection for the family and children and safeguarding their rights through concerned bodies' integrated roles. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

