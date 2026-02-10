403
Kuwait Supports UN Tourism Efforts, Int. Coop. -- Acting Info. Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture Omar Al-Omar reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting the efforts of UN Tourism and its keenness to enhance regional and international cooperation.
Minister Al-Omar made this statement at the 52nd meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East, held in Kuwait in the presence of Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and some tourism ministers from member states.
Minister Al-Omar stressed that Kuwait's hosting, reinforces the principles of sustainable tourism and its role in supporting economic and social development in countries of the region. He expressed his hope that the meeting would result in achievements that help shape a bright future for tourism.
The conference serves as a strategic platform bringing together decision-makers and specialized experts to support digital transformation in the tourism sector and to develop more accurate and efficient policies, he added.
He pointed out that indicators from the UN Tourism Barometer report confirm the continued global recovery of the tourism sector, with the number of international tourists reaching around 1.52 billion in 2025.
He explained that during this session, the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Middle East achieved a number of accomplishments, most notably the election of Shaikha Al-Nowais as the first woman to assume the position of Secretary-General of the organization.
On international cooperation, Minister Al-Omar said the organization witnessed broad participation by member states in global events, most notably the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the participation of around 160 delegations to discuss the future of tourism.
For his part, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmad Al-Khateeb, said in a statement that tourism is no longer a secondary sector but has become a major driver of global growth, contributing more than USD 10 trillion, equivalent to 10 percent of the global economy.
The growth of tourism in the Middle East opens new horizons for development while also placing several responsibilities and challenges on relevant stakeholders, Al-Khateeb added.
He expected the sector to face challenges in human resources, noting that estimates indicate a shortage of 43 million workers in the tourism sector by 2035, creating a gap between supply and demand estimated at around 16 percent.
Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia has taken the initiative to launch pioneering programs to train qualified tourism cadres and develop a workforce capable of meeting future demand for tourism and hospitality services.
The Kingdom today represents about 30 percent of the Middle East tourism market in terms of both the number of international tourists and their spending, having received around 30 million inbound tourists, he noted.
For her part, UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al-Nowais said that the Middle East has succeeded in achieving global distinction in tourism leadership, becoming an influential and driving force as well as a bridge for communication and cultural exchange.
She expressed her gratitude to Kuwait for hosting the meeting, which coincides with national celebrations.
She added that the Regional Commission represents a vital element in the success of joint action in the Middle East, noting that this session's meeting is rich with forward-looking initiatives that reflect the region's ambitions. (end)
