Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi, Bahrain Crown Princes Discuss Historical Bonds


2026-02-10 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and visiting Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad discussed Tuesday historical relations and bilateral cooperation across various fields.
During the meeting, they also discussed several matters of mutual interest, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
as


MENAFN10022026000071011013ID1110723169



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search