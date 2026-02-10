403
Saudi, Bahrain Crown Princes Discuss Historical Bonds
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and visiting Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad discussed Tuesday historical relations and bilateral cooperation across various fields.
During the meeting, they also discussed several matters of mutual interest, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (end)
