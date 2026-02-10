403
Kuwait Embassies In Philippines, Slovakia, Germany, Kazakhstan Mark Nat'l Celebrations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies in the Philippines, Slovakia, Germany and Kazakhstan on Tuesday held galas marking the 65th National Day and the 35th anniversary of Liberation Day, both of which were attended by senior officials and international diplomats.
In the Philippine capital Manila, Kuwait's ambassador to the Southeast Asian archipelago Meshary Al-Naibari conveyed his warmest greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah over the joyous occasion.
In Slovakia, Kuwait's embassy organized national celebrations that elicited a major turnout, where international diplomats, celebrities and state officials showed up to mark the occasion, a gathering that diplomatic missions delegation chief Saud Al-Mekhlad said was a testament to Kuwait's "shrewd and balanced" foreign policy.
In Berlin, the Kuwaiti Embassy organized a celebration to mark the country's national celebrations, with Ambassador Reem Al-Khaled and embassy staff attending.
Speaking to KUNA on this occasion, the ambassador conveyed her greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and the government and people of Kuwait on the National Day and Liberation Day.
Al-Khaled underlined that this dear national occasion reflects the values of unity and national cohesion, and that it is not just an annual celebration, but a source of pride and honor in the history of Kuwait and the sacrifices of fathers and grandfathers who contributed to building the state.
She expressed Kuwait's deep gratitude to Germany for its unwavering and supportive stance during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, emphasizing that this position exemplified the depth of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
In Kazakhstan, the Kuwaiti Embassy held a party to celebrate the Kuwait's 65th anniversary of the National Day and the 35th anniversary of the Liberation Day.
Addressing the event, the Kuwaiti Embassy's Deputy Charge d'Affaires Counselor Meshari Al-Saigh congratulated the Kuwaiti political leadership on the country's dear occasions, lauding the progress and renaissance under His Highness the Amir's leadership.
He underlined the depth of distinguished bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Kazakhstan and growing cooperation across various fields. (end)
