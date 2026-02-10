Dubai Culture Empowers Emirati & UAE-Based Writers To Shine On The World Stage

28 homegrown voices participate in 17 literary platforms abroad

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 January 2026: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in partnership with the Emirates Literature Foundation, has enabled 28 Emirati & UAE-based participations in 17 literary events worldwide through its Exporting Local Literary Talent programme. Launched in June 2024, the initiative is opening doors for local talent on the international scene while reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for the creative economy.

Operating under the umbrella of the Dubai Cultural Grant, the programme highlights the ability of Emirati and UAE based creatives to engage with and contribute to the global literary movement. Most recently, Dubai Culture announced its support for writers; HE Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Ali Al Maazmi, Nadia Al Najjar, and Salha Obaid at the Cairo International Book Fair, running until 3 February, reflecting the UAE's growing presence across regional and international platforms.

“Writers from Dubai have stories the world needs to hear. They speak from a place that has undergone a transformation unlike anywhere else, in an extraordinarily short span of time. What takes generations to unfold elsewhere is experienced here every day. Dubai is both deeply universal and distinctly unique and these stories deserve to be told. We are grateful to our partners at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority for supporting this vision and helping make it possible. Since we began this journey in 2024, it has been a joy to see 20 of our writers participate in 15 international events. This is not just about representation; it is about ensuring our writers are active voices in the global conversation shaping the future of literature”. said Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Managing Director of ELF Publishing.

Between June and November 2024, the programme facilitated the participation of 13 of Emirati and UAE based writers in 10 international festivals, including Dr Afra Atiq and Ebtisam Al Beiti at the Bradford Literature Festival in the UK and the Toronto International Festival of Authors in Canada. Salha Obaid held a book launch in collaboration with Editora Trinta Zero Nove in Mozambique, while Shamma Al Bastaki and Namal Siddiqui participated in the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in Bali. Ali Al Shaali represented Emirati literature at the Malta Book Festival.

In 2025, the programme, which supports Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy, enabled 15 authors to take part in 7 events worldwide. Salem Al Attas appeared at the International Poetry Slam in Cyprus, while Reem Al Kamali joined the Arabic Canadian Book Fair in Ontario. Dr Afra Atiq continued her overseas presence at the Melbourne, Auckland, and Sydney Writers' Festivals, and Amal Al Sahlawi and Ali Al Mazmi featured at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival in India. Additional engagements included a literary evening at the National Poetry Library of Scotland, the Kuwait International Book Fair, the Iraq International Book Fair, and the Agadir Novel Forum in Morocco.

