Deputy Head Of Mission At The Embassy Of Spain Visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Dubai, UAE, 10 February 2026: His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, welcomed Her Excellency Cristina Ruenes Marnías, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Spain to the United Arab Emirates. The visit aimed to strengthen UAE-Spain cultural relations.

The meeting addressed Spanish arts and culture, focusing on literature, theatre, and visual arts as fundamental pillars of Spanish identity and key elements of its cultural global presence. The discussion also highlighted the role of cultural institutions in Spain-particularly libraries and museums-in preserving this heritage and passing it on to future generations, emphasising their importance as bridges for civilisational dialogue and for fostering mutual understanding between cultures.

Al Murr reviewed the development of Emirati–Spanish relations, namely in culture as a shared space for dialogue between peoples. He also referred to the initiative 'Andalusia: History and Civilisation'.

During the tour, Marnías explored the Library's facilities and services, including the Treasures of the Library exhibition.

She praised the library's architectural design and collections, affirming that this cultural landmark reflects the UAE's commitment to promoting knowledge and providing access to learning resources.

She also emphasised Spain's commitment to expand its cultural presence in the UAE through joint projects, including the establishment of Spanish language learning centres. Spanish is the third most widely spoken language in the world, and such initiatives would contribute to deepening cultural understanding and opening new horizons for sharing expertise.

At the end of the visit, Al Murr presented Marnías with the book Madagascar: Coasts and Boats, a photographic and literary work documenting the island's landscapes.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026