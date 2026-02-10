Burjeel Holdings Delivers 39.5% Net Profit Growth In 2025



Reported revenue of AED 5,501 million, up 9.8% YoY for 2025.

Full-year EBITDA rose 19.9% to AED 1,089 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.8% from 18.1% in 2024. Q4 2025 delivered particularly strong performance, with net profit surging 159.9% YoY.

Abu Dhabi, 10 February 2026: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the MENA, today announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Burjeel Holdings delivered robust revenue of AED 5,501 million, up 9.8% YoY, while total patient visits exceeded 7 million, growing 8.4% YoY. Growth was driven by deeper community reach through specialized products and services aligned with local market demand, supported by disciplined execution and the continued ramp-up of newly launched facilities.

EBITDA increased 19.9% YoY to AED 1,089 million, with the margin expanding to 19.8% from 18.1% in 2024. This reflected efficient workforce planning, stronger procurement discipline, optimized supplier terms, tighter overhead control, asset ownership optimization, and rising operating leverage from ramped-up and maturing facilities.

Net profit rose 39.5% YoY to AED 503 million, with the net margin improving to 9.1%. Q4 2025 delivered particularly strong performance, as net profit surged 159.9% YoY. This bottom-line growth reflected operating leverage, disciplined cost control, asset optimization gains, and resilient operations across the period.

Inpatient volumes grew 11.7% in 2025, demonstrating strong demand across key specialties, including oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. More than 89,700 surgeries were performed during the year, led by Burjeel Medical City, Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, and Lifecare Hospital Musaffah.

Outpatient footfall increased 8.3% in 2025, supported by continued market penetration and the expansion of the Group's ambulatory network, particularly through the ramp-up of new day care, medical, IVF, and physiotherapy centers.

“2025 was a year of strong momentum for Burjeel Holdings, driven by an integrated network, complemented with differentiated centers of excellence, and close alignment with national healthcare priorities. Investments in our ecosystem, medical leadership, and people translated into robust growth and improved earnings quality as demand for complex care continued to rise. We also expanded our footprint on schedule, scaling our community-care network in the UAE, progressing specialized care platforms in Saudi Arabia, and growing our operations and management portfolio beyond the region. Looking ahead, supported by strong market and company fundamentals, disciplined execution, and an experienced leadership team, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders while elevating access to high-quality healthcare across the markets we serve,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman & CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the disclosure.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 955 times

PR Category: Business & Economy

Posted on: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 5:55:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: du reports its Q4 and 2025 results, sustaining strong growth...