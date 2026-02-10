SEGG Media Files $179 Million Lawsuit Alleging Illegal Trading Scheme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legal Action Underscores Commitment to Protecting Shareholders from Market Manipulation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW)(the“Company” or“SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced that it has filed a civil lawsuit in Tarrant County District Court against four firms the Company believes participated in coordinated and unlawful trading activity designed to artificially suppress the Company's share price and damage shareholder value.

The lawsuit for systematic and widespread market manipulation, styled Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation v. Virtu Financial Capital Markets LLC et al., was filed on February 10, 2026 by the Company's Outside General Counsel on behalf of SEGG Media, and can be viewed in the link below:

The lawsuit represents a decisive escalation of the Company's previously disclosed investigation into suspicious trading patterns, including alleged naked short selling, spoofing, abusive short-selling strategies, baiting, and the dissemination of misleading or false market narratives. Based on months of forensic analysis, third-party data review, and legal evaluation, the Company believes these actions were deliberate, coordinated, and intended to distort the market for SEGG Media's securities.

SEGG Media alleges that the defendants' fraudulent conduct violated state and federal securities laws, interfered with lawful price determination in the free market, and undermined investor confidence at a time when the Company was executing a turnaround and advancing revenue-generating initiatives. The Company is seeking monetary damages, injunctive relief, and other remedies available under applicable law.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of the SEGG Media Board of Directors, said:“This Company will not tolerate illegal trading behavior that harms our shareholders. We have spent months building the evidentiary record, and we are now acting. This lawsuit sends a clear message: SEGG Media will aggressively defend the integrity of its stock and pursue accountability wherever the facts lead.”

Robert Stubblefield, SEGG Media Chief Financial Officer, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim President, added:“We are executing on fundamentals of revenue, discipline, and transparency while also confronting misconduct that we believe has artificially distorted our share price from the Company's underlying progress and the value of its core assets and strategy. Protecting the Company and its shareholders is not optional; it is core to our mandate.”

The Company emphasized that this legal action is complementary to, not a distraction from, execution. SEGG Media remains focused on completing cash-generative acquisitions, strengthening operations, and building long-term value across its digital asset portfolio, including Sports, and

SEGG Media expects to continue pursuing all appropriate legal and regulatory avenues and will cooperate fully with any inquiries by relevant authorities. While litigation outcomes are inherently uncertain, the Company believes this action is a necessary step to restore market integrity and protect long-term shareholders.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

