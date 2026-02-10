Fura Launches Human-Sounding, Context Aware, AI Carrier Sales Agent, Covering Nearly 20% Of Shipments In First Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As freight markets tighten and truckload rates surge, many carriers are increasingly wary of automated systems that slow negotiations or strip away the human element of booking freight. Fura is taking a different approach.

The company announced today that its newly launched AI carrier sales agent supported nearly 20% of all shipments within its first month, working alongside Fura's carrier sales team-not replacing them. Unlike traditional“bot-driven” systems, Fura's AI agent was designed specifically for carrier relationships. The voice technology mirrors natural human speech patterns, understands real-world freight conversations, and handles high-volume outreach and follow-ups so carrier sales representatives can focus on negotiation, problem-solving, and relationship-building. The AI agent can talk to carriers about real-world events- even politics.

“Truckers don't want to talk to robots-especially in a tight market,” said Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura.“We built this AI to respect carriers' time and support our people, not frustrate the market or replace human judgment.”

The launch comes at a time when capacity constraints, seasonal demand, and rapid rate changes are putting pressure on both brokers and carriers. Fura's AI agent allows the company to respond faster to market shifts while maintaining a carrier-first experience.

Key outcomes from the first 30 days include:

- Nearly 20% shipment coverage supported by AI

- Faster carrier outreach and response times

- Increased availability of human reps for complex or high-value conversations

Fura emphasizes that the technology is not designed to automate negotiations or undercut carriers. Instead, it removes repetitive administrative work from the sales process, creating more productive and respectful interactions.“AI in freight should elevate the industry-not alienate it,” Dangelo added.“This is about using technology to support the people who actually move the freight.”

About Fura

Fura is a technology-enabled logistics company focused on real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and a zero-waste supply chain. Through proprietary platforms and AI-driven tools, Fura supports shippers, carriers, and logistics professionals with smarter, more human-centered freight execution.