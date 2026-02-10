BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE CCO), European Wax Center Inc. (Nasdaq EWCZ), Sunopta Inc. (Nasdaq STKL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – CCO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Clear Channel will be acquired by Mubadala Capital, in partnership with TWG Global (“TWG”) for $2.43 per share in an all-cash transaction that values Clear Channel at an enterprise value of $6.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Clear Channel Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

European Wax Center Inc. (Nasdaq – EWCZ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, European Wax Center will be acquired by General Atlantic for $5.80 per share in an all-cash transaction with an implied equity value of approximately $330 million. The investigation concerns whether the European Wax Center Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq – STKL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SunOpta will be acquired by Refresco for $6.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the SunOpta Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

