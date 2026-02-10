Saudi Ladies International: Transforming Gulf Women's Golf And Empowerment

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The world's elite golfers converge at Riyadh Golf Club this week for the PIF Saudi Ladies International, a landmark event that is transforming the Kingdom into a regional hub for women's golf and positioning the Middle East as a key player on the global sports stage.

Boasting a $5 million prize fund, equal to its male counterpart, the PIF Saudi International, the February 11-14 tournament is part of the PIF Global Series and highlights Saudi Arabia's ambitions to blend sporting excellence with sustainable tourism, modern luxury, and heritage experiences.

With Riyadh serving as the high-performance hub of the Saudi National Team, the event provides a clear pathway for local talent, connecting grassroots programs to global competition. It is a showcase not only for athletic skill but also for regional growth in women's sports, providing inspiration across the Gulf.

Alison Lee, Golf Saudi Ambassador, said: "We are very aware of the positive impact we make each time we return to Riyadh. Seeing families and children actively engaging with the golf experience, especially during our grassroots clinics, is incredibly rewarding.

“Witnessing the tournament's direct influence on the local community is a powerful feeling, and our goal remains to inspire the next generation of young players throughout the region."

The tournament also hosts a high-profile WIMENA (Women in the Middle East and North Africa) panel, featuring Saudi Olympic stars and pioneers like Kariman Abuljadayel, Dunya Abutaleb, Lama Al Fozan, and Razan Al-Ajmi.

As part of the“Change with Conversation” initiative, the panel aims to develop leadership pathways for women across the sport and tourism sectors, reflecting the region's commitment to empowerment and innovation.

Central to the event is the Sustained Futures initiative, welcoming up to 450 young adults to engage in workshops that increase participation among women and youth. Stars like World No. 5 Charley Hull and Major champion Patty Tavatanakit take to the fairways, demonstrating that discipline and support can open doors for aspiring athletes in the Gulf region.

The interactive GO GOLF program encourages attendees to be more than spectators, offering clinics and driving range sessions led by top Golf Saudi ambassadors. This experience fosters healthy, active lifestyles while breaking down barriers to entry for young players across the Middle East.

Under its slogan,“Made for the Future,” the tournament is more than a competition. It is a catalyst for long-term development, emphasising sustainability, professional equity, and the empowerment of local talent to grow golf across the Gulf and MENA region.