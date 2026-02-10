Oman Announces Working Hours Of Public, Private Sector Employees In Ramadan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Oman has announced details of its work timings for public and private sector employees in Ramadan 2026.

Ramadan is expected to start either on February 18 or 19, depending on the crescent moon sighting, which will take place across the globe on Tuesday, February 17.

Many parts of the Muslim world reduce working hours during the holy month to give employees the opportunity to spend more time with their families, practice their prayers and cope with the long fasting hours.

For employees of the administrative units of the State apparatus in the Sultanate, the duration of official daily working hours will be five, starting 9am until 2pm.

At entities applying the flexible hours system, the head of each unit can determine the attendance and departure times of employees in a manner consistent with the nature of the unit's responsibilities, provided that it starts from 7am to 3pm. It will be calculated starting from the employee's attendance time until their departure from work. As for remote work, the head of the unit shall choose the employees who can work from home, without disrupting the workflow in that unit. In all cases, the number of employees whose presence is required at their workplaces must not be less than 50% of the total number of employees. It has also been decided that working hours for Muslim employees at private sector establishments will be reduced to 6 hours per day. Working hours should not exceed 30 hours per week in total.

