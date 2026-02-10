Indonesia Plans To Send Up To 8,000 Troops To Gaza In Support Of Trump's Board Of Peace
The Board of Peace is expected to provide strategic oversight and mobilise international resources in Gaza. In Southeast Asia, only Indonesia and Vietnam are part of the entity.
"We are deploying a brigade – likely around 5,000 to 8,000 (troops). But nothing is set in stone yet. So, the numbers aren't final,” said Maruli, who noted the personnel, when they are deployed, would“focus on humanitarian and reconstruction needs.”
Little progress
A UN Security Council resolution, adopted in November last year, authorised the creation of the so-called Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary ISF in Gaza. But the ceasefire that began in October has not progressed beyond its first phase, and little progress has been made on the next steps.
Both Israel and Hamas remain far apart on the more difficult steps envisaged for the next phase of the ceasefire and have accused each other of violations.
Though Israeli strikes have been less intense since the ceasefire, bombs still fall every day. According to UN reports, day-to-day living conditions for the vast majority of Gaza residents remain dire, with more than 80 per cent of infrastructure destroyed.
