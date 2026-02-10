Indonesia Plans To Send Up To 8,000 Troops To Gaza In Support Of Trump's Board Of Peace

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indonesia is mulling sending up to 8,000 troops to Gaza, making the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation the first country to commit personnel to the so-called international stabilisation force (ISF) that will implement the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan.

The plan is still tentative, according to Indonesian army chief of staff General Maruli Simanjuntak; but the timing speaks volumes as the announcement came after Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was invited to come to the US to attend the first leaders meeting for the Gaza 'Board of Peace' on February 19. Indonesia is also hoping to sign a trade deal with the US during the trip.

The Board of Peace is expected to provide strategic oversight and mobilise international resources in Gaza. In Southeast Asia, only Indonesia and Vietnam are part of the entity.

"We are deploying a brigade – likely around 5,000 to 8,000 (troops). But nothing is set in stone yet. So, the numbers aren't final,” said Maruli, who noted the personnel, when they are deployed, would“focus on humanitarian and reconstruction needs.”

Little progress

A UN Security Council resolution, adopted in November last year, authorised the creation of the so-called Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary ISF in Gaza. But the ceasefire that began in October has not progressed beyond its first phase, and little progress has been made on the next steps.

Both Israel and Hamas remain far apart on the more difficult steps envisaged for the next phase of the ceasefire and have accused each other of violations.

Though Israeli strikes have been less intense since the ceasefire, bombs still fall every day. According to UN reports, day-to-day living conditions for the vast majority of Gaza residents remain dire, with more than 80 per cent of infrastructure destroyed.

