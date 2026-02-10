Top US Immigration Officials Testify Before Congress As Pressure Mounts

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The heads of US agencies responsible for immigration testified before Congress Tuesday after two fatal shootings by federal officers in Minneapolis sparked mounting pressure against President Donald Trump's mass crackdown.

In the wake of the Minneapolis killings, Trump acknowledged that a "softer touch" may be needed on immigration, and his administration announced concessions including the withdrawal of hundreds of officers from the Midwestern city.

But the issue remains far from resolved, with Democrats demanding changes to the way the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducts its immigration sweeps, while Trump's administration vows to maintain its deportation efforts.

"The president tasked us with mass deportations, and we are fulfilling that mandate," Todd Lyons, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in prepared remarks on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the resources provided by Congress, we are ramping up detention capacity and removal flights daily. In the last year alone, we conducted over 475,000 removals," Lyons said.

He testified alongside Rodney Scott, the head of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Citizenship and Immigration Services director Joseph Edlow during a hearing on DHS oversight.

In his prepared remarks, Scott hailed efforts on the southern US frontier, saying CBP "spent the last year rebuilding a devastated border" and has "fundamentally reversed years of open-border policies, achieving record-low illegal entries."

'Incomplete and insufficient'

After their opening remarks, however, they are expected to face tough questions from Democratic lawmakers over the large-scale crackdown on migrants in multiple US cities, especially in Minneapolis.

There, thousands of federal agents in recent weeks have conducted raids in what the administration claims are targeted operations against criminals - but which has seen detentions of broad categories of immigrants and sometimes citizens.

The operations have sparked mass protests in the city, and the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti less than three weeks apart last month led to a wave of outrage.

Opposition Democrats have been calling for sweeping reforms to ICE operations, including ending mobile patrols, prohibiting agents from concealing their faces, and requiring warrants.

Democratic leaders in Congress are also threatening to block the 2026 funding bill for DHS. The White House has indicated it is willing to negotiate, but its response has failed to satisfy opposition lawmakers so far.

"Republicans shared an outline of a counterproposal, which included neither details nor legislative text," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

They denounced the White House response as "incomplete and insufficient in terms of addressing the concerns Americans have about ICE's lawless conduct," and said they were awaiting further details.

If negotiations fail, DHS could face a funding shortfall starting Saturday. CBP and ICE operations could continue using funds approved by Congress last year, but others such as federal disaster agency FEMA could be affected.



