US Opposes West Bank Annexation After Israel Tightens Grip

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) President Donald Trump opposes West Bank annexation and wants stability, a US official said, after Israel moved to tighten its grip over the occupied Palestinian territory.

The United States, Israel's main ally, however, held off from directly criticising the Israeli government's moves, which sparked a chorus of international condemnation.

"As the president has clearly stated, he does not support Israel annexing the West Bank," a Trump administration official said late Monday.

"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration's goal to achieve peace," the official said in response to a question on the Israeli actions.

Israel's security cabinet approved the move ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest visit to see Trump in Washington on Wednesday, when he is expected to discuss pressure on arch-enemy Iran.

The Israeli security cabinet voted Monday to allow Jewish Israelis to buy West Bank land directly and to extend greater Israeli control over areas where the Palestinian Authority exercises power.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey - key Muslim-majority countries - condemned the "illegal" move "in the strongest terms".

The European Union called the Israeli decision "another step in the wrong direction", while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "gravely concerned".



